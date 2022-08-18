Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jack Laugher celebrates on the podium after winning gold medal. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

The City of Leeds diver, a three-time Olympic medallist, took the lead with the second of his six dives and won with a score of 413.40.

Italy’s Lorenzo Marsaglia claimed the silver medal with his compatriot Giovanni Tocci bronze, while Britain’s Jordan Houlden came fifth.

“I’m feeling very happy,” said Laugher. “At the last Europeans it was a silver medal on the 1m and the previous one before that was gold so I’m happy to get my title back again.

Jack Laugher competes during Men's diving 1m springboard final. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

“It was very consistent diving, nothing majorly wrong and no major hits either - today’s been really difficult with the change in conditions throughout the day through sun, wind, rain and cloud but I’m really pleased with how I handled it.”

Elsewhere, Joe Fraser won Britain’s first all-around gymnastics gold at the European Championships in Munich.

The 23-year-old recovered from an average floor routine to top both the pommel horse and parallel bars events.

Fraser then produced a fine high bar routine on his final apparatus with a score of 13.700 to secure gold on a total of 85.565, with Turkey duo Ahmet Onder (85.131) and Adem Asil (84.465) also on the podium.

Jack Laugher competes in Rome. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

There was more success for Britain in the evening’s action at the Olympiastadion as Jake Heyward took silver in the men’s 1500m while Eilish McColgan won women’s 5,000m bronze.