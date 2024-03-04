All Sections
"He creates havoc for us" - Malek Green brings 'energy and scoring threat' to Sheffield Sharks

Malek Green has brought to Sheffield Sharks exactly what Atiba Lyons hoped he would when acquiring him in January - now he needs that to rub off on his team more consistently.
Nick Westby
By Nick Westby
Published 4th Mar 2024, 16:00 GMT

Lyons’ Sharks needed scoring and energy and the 24-year-old power forward has brought just that. He has top-scored for the Sharks in the last two games, including 21 points as Sharks lost at second-place Cheshire Phoenix on Sunday night despite leading at half-time.

Coach presented this opportunity to me, told me he’d like me to come, bring some energy, mix things up and be myself,” said Green, who had been playing in Luxembourg.

“The coaches are making adjustments to my playing style, so I’m just going with the flow, picking up things and learning.

Malek Green, right, in action for Sheffield Sharks on Thursday night against Plymouth City Patriots (Picture: Adam Bates)Malek Green, right, in action for Sheffield Sharks on Thursday night against Plymouth City Patriots (Picture: Adam Bates)
Malek Green, right, in action for Sheffield Sharks on Thursday night against Plymouth City Patriots (Picture: Adam Bates)

“We’ve been struggling a little bit, the guys are positive, coaches have been telling us to just stick together, this is the time to make a run.”

When asked what Green brings, Lyons said: “Energy, he’s a tough kid, he’s got a knack for scoring, plays with a good pace and tempo, he just causes havoc, creates things for us we haven’t had all season.”

Sharks scored 52 points in the first half in Cheshire on Sunday night as they threatened an upset, but a 24-6 run from the Phoenix swung the game in their favour as Sharks managed only half the number of points in the second period, going down 93-78.

The result leaves the Sharks with a 12-15 record in the British Basketball League Championship and in sixth place with nine games remaining.

They play seventh-placed Surrey Scorchers at home on Thursday night.

London Lions were crowned champions at the weekend with a quarter of the season still to play.

