TRAGEDY: Highfield Princess pictured being ridden by Jason Hart. The mare has died after sustaining a inoperable fracture in her stable. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA

The bay was being prepared for another season in training as her remarkable career looked to extend into another year, but an accident in her box put paid to that plan earlier in the month.

She was immediately retired and it was hoped she would recover and head into a second career as a broodmare, but her death was announced on Sunday.

Homebred by her owner John Fairley and generally ridden by Jason Hart, Highfield Princess had been a great success story for connections across the past four seasons, rising from the handicap ranks to win 14 times.

HEARTBREAK: Trainer John Quinn. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA

Those victories included the Prix de l’Abbaye, Flying Five, Nunthorpe and Prix Maurice de Gheest, all Group One events, and she was also second in the Nunthorpe and the King’s Stand by just a length apiece last season when amassing over £1.8m in prize money throughout her career.

A statement from John Quinn and his son Sean said: “It is with the greatest sadness that we have to announce the death of our wonderful mare, Highfield Princess.

“She suffered an inoperable fracture following an accident in her stable and although over the past week she fought with the same extraordinary spirit she showed on the racecourse, last night she lost her battle for life.

“We would like to thank Jonathan Anderson and the team at Rainbow Equine Hospital, who did everything possible to help the Princess and keep her comfortable.”

Her trainer added: “Highfield Princess took us all on the most remarkable journey.

“She possessed Group One ability but also a Group One attitude.

“Whether it was a routine canter or a big sprint race around the world, she put 100 per cent effort into what she did. I am grateful for all that she did for herself and for our team.”

Fairley described the mare as the “pride of Yorkshire”, saying: “It has been the privilege of our lives to have known Highfield Princess. We are all heartbroken.

“She was the horse you dream of breeding and owning. She took our family on an extraordinary adventure around the world and created so many precious memories. She loved to race and her intelligence, toughness and will to win were incredible. She was a truly special horse, a member of our family.

“There were so many people involved in her incredible journey. From the stud where she was born, to the people who helped her take her first steps under saddle and the farm where she spent her holidays.

“We know the team at John and Sean Quinn Racing, who have looked after the Princess with dedication and love, will also be devastated. We would like to thank them all for their tender care over the years. She was so happy in that yard.

