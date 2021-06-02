High Definition heading to the Curragh for Irish Derby

Aidan O'Brien is seeking a ninth Epsom Derby win this weekend.

The Galileo colt spent the winter months as ante-post favourite for the premier Classic after coming from the clouds to win the Beresford Stakes in September.

However, his preparation this spring has not been entirely straightforward, with unsatisfactory blood test results ruling him out of his intended comeback run in the Lingfield Derby Trial.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Instead, High Definition returned five days later in the Dante Stakes at York – and while he was not disgraced in finishing third on the Knavesmire to leading Epsom contender Hurricane Lane – Aidan O’Brien, who is seeking his ninth Derby win this weekend, has revealed he is set to be saved for the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby later in the month.

This was Serpentine winning last year's Derby for Aidan O'Brien.

The Ballydoyle handler still houses the hot favourite for this weekend’s feature in Bolshoi Ballet.

Speaking after saddling Point Lonsdale to win the opening race at the Curragh on Wednesday, O’Brien said: “It looks like Bolshoi Ballet will run at Epsom and High Definition will wait for the Curragh.”

He went on: “Nothing is written in stone until ten o’clock in the morning (final declarations), but it looks like the two horses are going to be split.

“It looks like Bolshoi Ballet is going to Epsom and it looks like High Definition is coming straight here (Curragh). Bolshoi would be our only runner at Epsom – that’s what the lads are thinking to give the two of them a chance at a Derby.

“St Mark’s Basilica and Van Gogh are going to France (Prix du Jockey Club, on Sunday). Kyprios is going to Ascot for the Queen’s Vase and Sir Lamorak might go for the King Edward.

“We were lucky to get the run into High Definition at York and we think he’s a very good horse.

“A little more time won’t do him any harm.

“It was just to give the two of them a chance until they have to meet.

“The Curragh Derby is a very important race, as the Epsom Derby is also.

“I’m very happy with both horses.”

Meanwhile O’Brien’s Santa Barbara, the long-term ante-post favouerite, is one of 14 fillies declared for the Cazoo Oaks tomorrow, the day-one highlight of the Derby meeting.

The Camelot filly – who is the choice of Ryan Moore – was fourth in last month’s Qipco 1000 Guineas at Newmarket,