Malton trainer John Quinn has confirmed Highfield Princess will sidestep a trip to the Breeders’ Cup in favour of a tilt at the Hong Kong Sprint in December.

Heading East: Malton-trained four-time Group One winner Highfield Princess' next track appearance looks set to be in the Hong Kong Sprint in December. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

Yorkshire’s reigning Horse of the Year won three times at Group One level last season – landing the Prix Maurice de Gheest, the Nunthorpe at York and the Flying Five Stakes – before rounding off her campaign with a creditable fourth place finish in the Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint at Keeneland in November.

She was beaten in her first three starts of this season and had to make do with the runner-up spot behind the Breeders’ Cup-bound Live In The Dream when defending her Nunthorpe crown in August, but was last seen adding to her top-level tally in the Prix de l’Abbaye at ParisLongchamp a fortnight ago.

Connections considered a possible second tilt at Breeders’ Cup glory, but Highfield Princess will instead be readied for a first assignment in the Far East.

“All being well, we’re going to go to Hong Kong with her,” said Quinn.

“It gives the mare a bit longer, which is probably the main thing. It’s six furlongs in Hong Kong and the ground can be rattling hard in America – at Santa Anita it can be like the road. We just thought all in all we’d plump for Hong Kong.

“She’s come out of the Abbaye well, she’s in great nick so we’re happy.”

Meanwhile, last year’s Charlie Hall Chase winner Bravemansgame is set to skip this year’s renewal in favour of the Betfair Chase at Haydock before defending his King George VI Chase crown on Boxing Day.

Champion trainer Paul Nicholls will consider the Grade Two steeplechase at Wetherby for his first run, but at this stage is favouring the Grade One on November 25.

The eight-year-old was the only horse to give Galopin Des Champs a fright in the Gold Cup and then got much closer to him at Punchestown, only for them both to be beaten by Fastorslow.

“It is highly likely he will start this season in the Betfair Chase at Haydock which has been a brilliant race for me with horses like Kauto Star and Silviniaco Conti and the timing is ideal ahead of the King George VI Chase at Kempton,” said Nicholls.

“He is ticking over and could be ready for the Charlie Hall at Wetherby if the ground was suitable but we are leaning towards Haydock. It is an extremely valuable pot and Bravemansgame has won at the track. The ground at Wetherby was only just ok for him last year and we don’t want to be taking any chances.”

One who could take in the Wetherby race is stablemate Pic D’Orhy, who won four of his five races last season, with his only defeat coming behind Shishkin in the Ascot Chase.

“I’m keen to step him up in trip and am getting him ready for the Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby if the ground is suitable,” Nicholls told Betfair.

Wetherby’s National Hunt season gets underway tomorrow when Spinal Research return for their 33rd annual Northern Raceday.