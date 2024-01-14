Colonel Harry took full advantage of Trelawne’s wayward tendencies to continue a golden season for his jockey Gavin Sheehan in the William Hill Towton Novices’ Chase at Wetherby on Saturday.

Marching on: Colonel Harry won the William Hill Towton Novices’ Chase at Wetherby on Saturday. Picture: PA

Sheehan has already won the Coral Gold Cup on Datsalrightgino, representing the same connections, the December Gold Cup on Fugitif and the dramatic King George on Hewick.

Jamie Snowden’s Colonel Harry had finished second to Le Patron in a Grade One over two miles at Sandown last time out and was racing over two and a half miles on this occasion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This Grade Two had been previously run over three miles and while only four went to post over the new distance, all had claims.

Kim Bailey’s Trelawne attempted to make all but he continually lost ground by hanging markedly to his right and at one point was seemingly intent on heading to the car park on the home bend.

The fact he only went down by a length and three-quarters to the 5-4 favourite spoke volumes, with the winner having to fend off Trelawne’s renewed challenge on the run to the line.

“He’s done it well but Trelawne probably made it a bit easier for us,” said Sheehan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our lad jumps great, he has the right attitude and he didn’t mind stepping up in trip there.

“It’s been brilliant of late, there’s no hiding that fact – I’ve had some great success and long may it continue.”

Ben Sutton did his best John Wayne impression to win on Santos Blue, helping last season’s leading Wetherby trainer Dan Skelton to a double at the course and a six-timer on the afternoon.

Sutton lost an iron between the second-last and the final flight in the William Hill Pick Your Places Handicap Hurdle and decided he would be better off with none than one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It made for a rather uncomfortable finish for the amateur jockey, but it paid off as the 15-8 favourite beat Foster’sisland by two and a quarter lengths.

Mount Tempest was Skelton’s first winner at Wetherby in the William Hill Epic Value Handicap Chase.

He headed into his last race at Sandown with questions to answer but a change to forcing tactics saw him win there and he defied a 5lb rise with ease, winning by eight lengths as the 15-8 favourite under Fergus Gilla

Sao Carlos showed a good attitude to open his account over obstacles at the second time of asking in the wetherbyracing.co.uk Maiden Hurdle beating Spit Spot by a length and a quarter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Perculator (13-2) held off the late lunge of Stratton Oakmont to win the William Hill Daily Bet Boost Novices’ Handicap Hurdle by a neck for Sheriff Hutton’s Mark Walford and Jamie Hamilton.

Harry Derham’s 2-1 favourite Jasmine Bliss won the closing bumper and will now head to Sandown for a Listed event.