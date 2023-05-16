Billy Foster admits Matt Fitzpatrick’s attention to detail ‘drives him insane’ but knows it can be the difference between winning and losing a major championship.

Top team: Matt Fitzpatrick of England and caddie Billy Foster have won twice in America in the last 11 months (Picture: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Foster was on Fitzpatrick’s bag last summer as the Yorkshire partnership lived both experiences, first failing to convert from the final group at the PGA Championship and then thrillingly doing so at Brookline as the Sheffield golfer won the US Open.

After more than a quarter of a century of carrying the bag for the likes of Seve Ballesteros, Darren Clarke, Lee Westwood and Tiger Woods, it was Bingley caddie Foster’s maiden major success.

Fitzpatrick goes into the US PGA Championship at Oak Hill in upstate New York from tomorrow in good position to add a second major title and cement his status among the best players in the world.

WInners: Matt Fitzpatrick of England celebrates with caddie Billy Foster after winning on the third playoff hole against Jordan Spieth of the United States during the final round of the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links (Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

He is certainly the most meticulous.

“He is very, very disciplined. I’ve worked with some of the greatest players but he's by far the most professional player I've ever worked for,” said Foster, when speaking to BoyleSports about Golf Betting.

“His work ethic is like no other. The way he goes about plotting how to play the golf course with me, he does a lot of his own notes as well. And just the way he logs every shot he ever hits on the practice he sticks to his strict routines that don't change.

"He literally logs every shot, how far it's gone left, how far it's gone right, how far past the flag, even when he’s at practice.

Major relief: Matt Fitzpatrick of England celebrates with caddie Billy Foster after winning on the 18th green during the final round of the 122nd U.S. Open Championship at The Country Club on June 19, 2022 in Brookline, Massachusetts. (Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

“He logs it all into his spreadsheet on the computer and it might be this one little thing that maybe his seven iron is off, or he’s hitting his five iron too far left.

“He's constantly trying to find that 0.5 per cent that’s going to make him that tiny bit better. If it saves him one shot, it might just be the one shot that wins him a major championship.

“And that's where he operates. And it's not everybody's cup of tea. It would drive me insane, absolutely bonkers.

“A lot of players couldn't do that. But he's different. He’s meticulous in the way he thinks. He's really professional.

"And he deserves everything he gets to be quite honest.”

Fitzpatrick had not had the easiest of years as US Open champion, injuries played a part, and it required a few honest chats with Foster, who has never been one to shy away from speaking his mind.

“He had a poor run for a couple of months and you could see he was losing a bit of confidence and tried to change a few things,” said Foster.

“So we had a couple of sit down chats, we were bluntly honest and constructive and he's moved on and played pretty well at the Masters finishing in the top ten.

"Then obviously he wins at Hilton Head."

That win at the RBC Heritage in April, his first as US Open champion, sets him up nicely for the PGA which will be played on a 7,394-yard, par-70 course which looks to suit the longer hitter.

Having already addressed his lack of length in the months leading up to his maiden major title – he outdrove Dustin Johnson during last year’s US Open – the Hallamshire Golf Club member can fall back on his ability to grind out pars and victories at Oak Hill.

"It’s almost like the tougher situation, the tougher the golf course, the harder it is to play, the more intensive it is, that’s where Fitz excels,” explained Foster.