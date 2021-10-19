Hollie Doyle and Glen Shiel ready to go Against The Odds again

Against The Odds: Hollie Doyle reacts after winning last year's Qipco British Champion Sprint Stakes on Glen Shiel for Hambleton Racing and Archie Watson.

The Archie Watson-trained horse provided Doyle with her first victory at the highest level when wining the Qipco British Champions Sprint Stakes at Ascot 12 months ago.

History appeared to be repeating itself on Saturday as Doyle and Glen Shiel sought to make all before being overhauled by the William Buick-ridden Creative Force late on.

However owners Hambleton Racing and Doyle, the subject of the first episode of ITV4’s new documentary series Against The Odds last night, already have their sights set on the 2022 campaign.

“He ran a fabulous race and he’s just an absolute legend of a horse. He’s been second in two Group Ones this year,” said Simon Turner of owners the Hambleton Racing Syndicate.

“He’s earned loads of prize money for his owners and given them another massive thrill on a big stage. We’re just really proud of him – we’ve run out of superlatives. We’d love an extra six-furlong Group One at Ascot as he certainly seems to enjoy it there.

“I don’t foresee him going overseas. Next year he’ll be easier to place as he won’t have his Group One penalty and (progeny of) Pivotal seem to go on forever.”

Hollie Doyle is a groundbreaking jockey who was third in last year's BBC Sports Personality of the Year.

Turner added: “He ran right up to his best on Saturday, so hopefully there’s more fun to be had with him next year.

“Given what he showed, his programme will be based around the big sprints again. I think he proved he’s pretty much as good as ever. It was a great move by Archie to go for the blinkers, to not even try them at home, they certainly worked.”

Meanwhile a trip to the Breeders’ Cup remains on the table for Mishriff despite his defeat in the Qipco Champion Stakes at Ascot.

John and Thady Gosden’s charge has enjoyed a memorable campaign, winning the Saudi Cup on dirt and the Sheema Classic on turf before securing his first Group One in Britain in York’s Juddmonte International.

He was a hot favourite to bag another major prize on Champions Day – but while David Egan’s mount managed to finish in front of his King George conqueror Adayar on Saturday, he could manage only fourth behind French raider Sealiway.

Ted Voute, racing manager for Mishriff’s owner Prince Faisal, said: “It was slightly disappointing. We beat the Derby winner, but we got swallowed up by horses who enjoyed the going a bit better than us.

“They had a bit of rain in the morning – and with both John and the jockey (David Egan), the first thing out of their mouths was that he wasn’t going on the ground. You have to bow to their experience.”

Mishriff appears most likely to run on the grass in the Breeders’ Cup Turf at Del Mar next month, although Voute suggests a return to the dirt for the Breeders’ Cup Classic could also be worth considering.

David Bass has described himself as humbled and flattered as he takes over from the now retired Richard Johnson as Jumps President at the Professional Jockeys Association.

Bass made his name riding for Nicky Henderson and has subsequently struck up a very fruitful partnership with Kim Bailey – including a Grade One chase win on First Flow at Ascot last season.