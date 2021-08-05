Holly Bradshaw’s leap of faith at Tokyo Olympics

Great Britain's Holly Bradshaw in the Women's Pole Vault Final (Picture: PA)

The 29-year-old finished behind the USA’s Katie Nageotte and the ROC’s Anzhelika Sidorova to further boost Team GB in the Olympic Stadium following the return of Dina Asher-Smith.

Bradshaw is the first British athlete to win a pole vault medal at an Olympic Games but when she came sixth at the World Championships in London 2017 a combination of personal doubts and social media criticism left her thinking about walking away.

She said: “You have glimpses in your pole vault career where it keeps you going. I’ll be on the edge of thinking, ‘what am I doing?’ There were definitely times I thought I might walk away from the sport.

Holly Bradshaw, of Britain, competes in the final of the women's pole vault at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

“The injuries were tough and the pressure I put myself under, but since 2018 I’ve never thought like that. I’ve absolutely loved it.

“I meet some incredible people and have some incredible relationships – it just makes the sport so special. I always thought I’d keep going and stay in the sport because at the core it’s what I love doing. I love pole vaulting.

“The start of my career leading up to 2012 I didn’t put a step wrong. While that was good in the moment, I didn’t really learn much about myself and the event. So then the four years leading to Rio and 2017 were really difficult.

“I had so many injuries, I put so much pressure on myself, I just got myself in a really dark hole where it wasn’t me.

Gold medalist Katie Nageotte, centre, of the United States, poses for a photo after winning the final of the women's pole vault with second placed, Anzhelika Sidorova, right, of Russian Olympic Committee, and bronze medalist Holly Bradshaw, left, of Britain, at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

“In 2018 I had to change a lot of my inner values, work on myself and change stuff to enjoy it more. Since then I just feel like I love what I’m doing, whether I come sixth, fourth, first in any competition it doesn’t matter.

“It’s about me jumping, enjoying it and enjoying the journey. The last four years I’ve just been building, building, building.”

Bradshaw finished sixth at London 2012 and fifth five years ago in Rio having also come fourth at the World Championships in 2019 before ending her agonising run in Japan.

Only three competitors along with Bradshaw - Sidorova, Nageotte and Katerina Stefanidi - cleared 4.70m to go into a straight shootout for the podium.

Bradshaw cleared 4.80m at her second attempt, with the bar wobbling, before going over 4.85m first time.

Defending champion Stefanidi’s failure at 4.85m and 4.90m guaranteed Bradshaw a medal but she could not clear the new height and secured bronze. Her medal was just Team GB’s second in athletics after Keely Hodgkinson’s 800m silver on Tuesday.

Bradshaw added: “I’m still in shock. I don’t know what emotions I’m feeling right now, It’s a mixture of so many emotions. It’s a weird feeling. I just want to speak to my family and hang out with my coach.”

It also came after Asher-Smith’s successful return to the track after last week’s drama.

The 25-year-old saw her Games wrecked by a hamstring injury she suffered in June and pulled out of the 200 metres after failing to reach the 100m final last week.

But she returned to help the 4x100m relay team set a new British record of 41.55 seconds to win their heat and reach the final.

The world 200m champion said: “It (winning a medal) would be absolutely amazing but again that is not the thing I think about right now. It is about staying focused.

“That is where my head has been for the past week. It hasn’t been in what happened. It hasn’t been about the 100m or 200m. It has been about me getting back on the training track and making sure I bring my absolute A-game to this race.

“Of course, it (a medal) would mean incredible things to everybody. We are the bronze medallists in Rio. It would be amazing for us to get another medal again, for all of us, for all of our lives, for all of our individual dreams and aspirations..”

The British team qualified for Friday’s final fastest, ahead of the USA and Germany.

The men’s 4x100m relay team finished second in their heat to reach the final. CJ Ujah, Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake, Richard Kilty and Zharnel Hughes clocked 38.02 seconds.

The women’s 4x400m squad of Emily Diamond, Zoey Clark, Laviai Nielsen and Nicole Yeargin reached the final after coming third in their heat while Jake Wightman, Josh Kerr and Jake Heyward reached the 1,500m final. Andrew Pozzi came seventh in the 110m hurdles final and Morgan Lake reached the high jump final after clearing the automatic qualifying height of 1.95m.