How can I watch Maxi Hughes v Kid Galahad? TV channel, ring-walk time, streaming details and full undercard

The Doncaster-born fighter won the belt in November last year before a successful first defence in March. Galahad is returning to the ring for the first time since his shock loss to Kiko Martinez last autumn.

Ahead of the contest at the Nottingham Arena, here’s all you need to know to keep up with the action.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

How can I watch?

The action will be streamed by DAZN. A subscription costs £7.99 per month and gives access to plenty of live boxing action.

DAZN is supported on numerous devices – including phones, tablets, games consoles, smart TVs and Amazon TV firesticks.

What time is the ring-walk?

The card begins at around 7pm. Hughes v Galahad was originally the co-main event but has moved to the top of the card after Leigh Wood was forced to pull out of his WBA featherweight title fight against Mauricio Lara with a torn bicep.

Maxi Hughes and Kid Galahad weigh in ahead of their IBO World Lightweight title fight. Picture: Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

The ring-walks for Galahad and Hughes are due around 10pm but that could change based on the length of the undercard fights.

Who is on the undercard?

Hannah Rankin vs. Terri Harper for Rankin's WBA women's super welterweight title

Solomon Dacres vs. Dominic Akinlade; Heavyweight

Cheavon Clarke vs. Marcos Nicolas Karalitzky; Cruiserweight

Cyrus Pattinson vs. TBA; Welterweight

Rhiannon Dixon vs. TBA; Lightweight

Nico Leivars vs. TBA; Bantamweight