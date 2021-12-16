MISSING OUT: Leeds Knights captain Sam Zajac - right - in action against Swindon during pre-season. Picture courtesy of Kat Medcroft/Swindon Wildcats

The 32-year-old defenceman missed last weekend’s games against Telford Tigers and Raiders IHC and is not expected to feature for his team again until the Boxing Day derby meeting at Elland Road against Sheffield Steeldogs.

His long-awaited wedding next week – already cancelled twice because of lockdown restrictions brought on by the pandemic – means Zajac had to reduce his contact with as many people as possible to ensure he is available for the big day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And while the two-legged final with Swindon comes an understandable second in terms of his priorities, he will be watching the live stream with close interest back home in Manchester, where he has recently moved to with bride-to-be Katie.

BACK IN THE GAME: Leeds Knights' netminder, Sam Gospel.

“I’ll definitely be tuning in and watching that first leg on Friday,” said Zajac. “It’s going to be tough watching it online but I’ve got full faith in the boys.

“It’s been a fairly even series of games between the two this season. Swindon are a good team and they are a form team at the minute and top of the league.”

Leeds go into the clash emerging from a horrid injury run which saw them slide as far down as second-bottom in the NIHL National standings.

But the return from injury of key players in the past two weeks – including forward Cole Shudra, defenceman Ross Kennedy and goaltender Sam Gospel – has come at just the right time, giving the Knights an opportunity to prove their quality, insists Zajac.