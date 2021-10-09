How to buy NFL London tickets as New York Jets and Atlanta Falcons face off at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

NFL LONDON: The New York Jets face the Atlanta Falcons at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday. Picture: Getty Images.

Both sides have won just one of their four games this season as they both look to improve that record in London.

How much are tickets and how can I buy them?

Of the tickets still available, prices range from £94 to £137 and can be purchased on Ticketmaster HERE.

The game kicks off at 2.30pm on Sunday, October 10. If American football fans in the UK cannot make it to tomorrow's contest, Miami Dolphins are due to face Jacksonville Jaguars in Tottenham on October 17.

How can I watch?

For fans who are unable to purchase tickets, they can watch the game on Sky Sports NFL and Sky Sports Main Event.

Are any Covid-19 protocols in place?

Supporters do not have to be double vaccinated to get into the stadium however, they may be asked to show either proof of a double vaccination via the NHS app, an NHS COVID Pass letter or proof of a negative PCR or rapid Lateral Flow Test taken no more than 48 hours before kick-off.