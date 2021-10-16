How to buy NFL London tickets for Miami Dolphins v Jacksonville Jaguars

NFL LONDON: The New York Jets face the Atlanta Falcons at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday. Picture: Getty Images.

Both sides have struggled this season with just one win between both sides. Miami have won one of their five fixtures while the Jaguars are yet to win a competitive outing.

How much are tickets and how can I buy them?

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Of the tickets still available, prices range from £60 to £159 and can be purchased on Ticketmaster HERE.The game kicks off at 2.30pm on Sunday, October 17 and is the second instalment of the NFL UK schedule after New York Jets and Atlanta Falcons faced off last Sunday.

How can I watch?

For fans who are unable to purchase tickets, they can watch the game on Sky Sports Main Event.

Are any Covid-19 protocols in place?

Supporters do not have to be double vaccinated to get into the stadium however, they may be asked to show either proof of a double vaccination via the NHS app, an NHS COVID Pass letter or proof of a negative PCR or rapid Lateral Flow Test taken no more than 48 hours before kick-off.