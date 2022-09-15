News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

How to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Chargers in NFL Thursday Night Football in UK

NFL Thursday night action sees the Kansas City Chiefs host the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2. But how can you watch it in the UK?

By Nick Westby
Thursday, 15th September 2022, 4:30 pm
Updated Thursday, 15th September 2022, 4:53 pm

The AFC West clash is one of the most high-octane matchups in the NFL with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs welcoming Justin Herbert and the Chargers, both of whom are coming off Week 1 victories.

When does is kick-off?

Thursday night football kicks off at 1.15am on Friday morning in the UK.

Most Popular

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs welcome the Los Angeles Chargers in week two. (Picture: Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

How can I watch?

Subscribers to Sky Sports can breathe a sigh of relief, because even though Stateside the Thursday Night Football package has gone from the main broadcasters, it is still shown on Sky Sports here in the UK.

Sky’s programme begins at 12.30am on Friday on Sky Sports NFL and Sky Sports Main Event.

But isn’t it on Amazon?

Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers. (Picture: Harry How/Getty Images)

Yes. Amazon Prime bought the rights for the Thursday Night Football package, paying $1 billion per year to exclusively stream NFL games outside of local broadcast networks. The agreement is in place for 11 years.

They also brought in veteran play-by-play announcer Al Michaels from NBC to front their coverage.

But it is not available on Amazon Prime in the United Kingdom, even if you’re already a subscriber.

The only way to get it is to use an alternative way by downloading a Virtual Private Network (VPN) which is completely legal in the UK.

VPNs are capable of protecting your data, increasing your privacy, and ensuring that your web traffic remains safe.

ExpressVPN, Surfshark or NordVPN are three VPN networks to try.

NFL