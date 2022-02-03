Huddersfield driver Daniel Lloyd joins Excelr8 Motorsport for 2022 British Touring Car Championship season

The 29-year-old made a successful return to Britain’s most popular racing series last season when he drove alongside double champion Jason Plato at Power Maxed Racing.

After a tough first half of the 2021 campaign, Lloyd put in some impressive performances – including a run of four podium finishes in the final three meetings of the year – which saw him climb to 11th in the overall standings and attracted the attentions of Excelr8 Motorsport.

“I’m very excited to announce that I’m joining Excelr8 for the 2022 season,” said Lloyd, who will drive one of the team’s Hyundai i30 Fastback N cars. “Although I’ve been involved in the BTCC for a number of years, last year was my first opportunity to really show my full potential across the season.

Daniel Lloyd celebrates his maiden BTCC victory at Croft in 2018. Picture: Jakob Ebrey.

“Last year was probably one of my most successful seasons in motorsport, both on and off the track. I managed to get some great race results as well as grow my network of partners which is so important in the BTCC.” The move means Lloyd will have a great chance to build on his one career BTCC victory which came back in 2018 at Croft Circuit in North Yorkshire.

“My main goal this year is to become a more consistent front-runner and I feel that Excelr8 has the full package to help me to achieve this,” he added. “I’m hoping to learn as much as I can from the team and as quickly as possible transfer that into results on the track.

“It’s going to be great to have Tom [Ingram] as a team-mate and to be able to lean on his experience whilst getting used to the new car.”

Excelr8 team owner Justina Williams is looking forward to working with Lloyd and believes he has all the attributes to be successful both on and off the track.

“Although we enjoyed a hugely successful season in 2021, in a series as competitive as the BTCC, you can’t afford to stand still and have to constantly look for ways to improve.

“Bringing Dan into the team alongside Tom as we prepare for the start of the new hybrid era adds further strength to our driver line-up, and we’re confident that he will be able to help us work towards our goals for the year ahead.

“Dan is clearly a quick driver as his results in both the BTCC and elsewhere have shown, but he also has a strong understanding into what is required in a commercial sense from a racing programme.

“We look forward to working with him to make a success of 2022 both on, and off, the track.”