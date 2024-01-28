The Saturday night triumph was Hull’s fifth straight win ahead of Sunday evening’s home game against third-placed Swindon Wildcats, a team they are trying to catch.

The win at Ice Sheffield was enough to lift Matty Davies’s team into fourth spot above peterborough Phantoms who, after winning 3-1 at Milton Keynes Lightning, eventually lost out 8-3.

Sobchak’s debut came a week later than planned - the Seahawks having jettisoned misfiring Canadian Bobby Young a few days’ earlier - but wasted no time in making his mark for his new team against Yorkshire rivals who had won just once in nine games.

DOUBLE-UP: Emil Svec scored twice in the Saturday night win over Sheffield Steeldogs. Picture: adam Everitt/Seahawks Media.

Just over six minutes had passed before Sobchak broke the deadlock for the visitors, with the 30-year-old Canadian then setting up defenceman Brock Bartholomew to make it 2-0 at 18.40.

The Steeldogs halved the deficit just 20 seconds later through Cam Brownley but that was as close as they got.

In the second period, Sobchak teamed up with Finlay Ulrick to set up Emil Svec to restore the Seahawks’ two-goal lead.

As Steve Weeks’s team chased the game for a way back, Svec pounced for a second time at 54.36 - again assisted by Sobchak to ensure both points headed home to East Yorkshire ahead of a clash against a Swindon team who extended their winning streak to eight games with an 8-1 home win over Solway Sharks.

Leeds Knights saw their Sunday game at Raiders IHC cancelled due to a technical fault at their hosts’ rink.