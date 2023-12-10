IT proved a frustrating night for Hull Seahawks and Sheffield Steeldogs, ending up empty-handed on tough road trips.

ON TARGET: Bobby Chamberlain scored in the 3-2 loss for Hull Seahawks at Peterborough Phantoms. Picture: Adam Everitt/Seahawks Media.

The Seahawks came close to taking something from their trip down the A1 to face Peterborough Phantoms, but came up just short when losing out 3-2 as Slava Koulikov’s side squared the head-to-head series 2-2.

But after holding their own with hosts Milton Keynes Lightning for the first 35 minutes, the Steeldogs fell away badly therafter, eventualy going down 9-3 to the current NIHL National leaders.

It was the Seahawks who broke the deadlock in Peterborough after a goalless first period, Finlay Ulrick finishing off a move involving captain Sam Towner and Nathan Salem at 2146.

Third-placed Peterborough leelled through Lukas Sladkovsky 85 seconds later and that is how it stayed until just under four minutes into the third when Ales Padelek put the hosts ahead.

Only 20 seconds had elapsed, however, before Bobby Chamberlain pulled Hull level.

But after Peterborough went ahead for a second time at 49.05 – this time through Austin Mitchell-King, there was was no way back for Matty Davies’s team.

It looked like the Steeldogs would prove a troublesome visitor for the Lightning when goals from Ben Morgan and player-coach Jason Hewitt saw them trailing 3-2 with less than five minutes of the second period remaining.

NOT TO BE: Jason Hewitt scored twice but his Sheffield Steeldogs team lost 9-3 at Milton Keynes. Picture: RDG Media/Steeldogs Media.

But Harry Gulliver and Dillon Lawrence with his second of the night put the Lightning in a comfortable position before the second intermission.

Toms Rutkis and Rory Hermann's second made it 7-2 in the 46th minute and although Hewitt replied again, Rutkis and James Griffin ensured a comfortable night for the hosts.

Hull have an opportunity to rescue their weekend when they will look to maintain their 100 per cent record against the Lightning when the two meet in East Yorkshire on Sunday.