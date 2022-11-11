The 28-year-old Czech-born forward was ejected from his debut appearance early in the second period in the 6-1 defeat at Telford Tigers for an illegal check to the head.

Yesterday it was announced that governing body the English Ice Hockey Association’s (EIHA) disciplinary panel agreed with the decision by the matchday officials and determined a 10-game ban.

The Seahawks, who are rooted to the bottom of the NIHL National standings with just one win from 17 games, immediately issued a statement saying they would appeal the decision.

Svec (pictured) only landed in the UK 24 hours before making his debut at Telford, his start to the season delayed due to visa issues.

The team’s other import signing – Andrej Themár – is still awaiting clearance to take up his position on the Hull roster.

Hull will attempt to secure a first home win of the season when they entertain Bees IHC tonight (face-off 5.30pm) before making their first competitive trip of the season to Elland Road tomorrow to take on leaders Leeds Knights.

Seahawks player-coach Matty Davies - himself unable to play so far this season due to an ongoing injury issue - spent last season with the Knights and expects his former club to be among those teams capable of lifting the regular season title.

“They’ve had a great start,” said Davies. “They’ve got everything you would need in this league to challenge for the title.

“They’ve probably got the best forwards in the league, they’ve probably got the best goalkeeper in the league and that combination is often what is going to win you games.

“They’ve obviously gone on a huge winning run at the start of the season, Aldy is a really good coach and he’s got them lads playing in a way that makes them a dangerous team and it’s going to be hard for us.

“Them lads are lucky to have him because he gets them playing the right way. I hope they do win the league in a way because it would be great for that city if they could get that league title, it would be massive for them.”

Before tomorrow’s derby, Leeds pay a first visit of the season to Swindon Wildcats while, elsewhere, Sheffield will look to keep up the pressure on the top three when they head to Basingstoke Bison tonight.