Hull Seahawks boss Matty Davies not getting carried away with unbeaten start to NIHL National season
Three games have brought three wins for a team who spent the vast majority of their inaugural season in the second tier rooted to the foot of the table.
It’s early days, but Davies’s pre-season confidence about his team’s ability to mix it up with the best second time around is showing positive signs of ringing true.
But Davies insists he is keeping a sense of perspective and not getting carried away by early results.
Having lifted the curtain on the 2023-24 season with an impressive 6-5 win on the road at Peterborough Phantoms, the Seahawks doubled up with a 4-3 win after a shootout at home to a much-fancied Swindon Wildcats.
Wednesday brought another daunting trip, this time to 2022-23 league runners-up, Milton Keynes Lightning. Again, Davies’s players came away with both points, triumphing 6-4.
Another tough night awaits on Sunday when they host Telford Tigers (5.30pm).
“Having signed the players I have, I knew we were going to be better than last year and I knew we were going to beat teams,” said Davies. “But until you play everyone in this league, you really don’t know how things will work out.
“It was a good night for us in Milton Keynes and I’m obviously happy with the start we’ve had overall. But I’m not getting carried away - I obviously don’t think we’re going to go and win every game or anything like that.
“The lads are showing plenty of character, which is great to see. None of the games have been easy wins at all – we’ve had to do it the hard way.”