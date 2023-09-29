HULL SEAHAWKS’ coach Matty Davies probably spent most of Thursday sporting a beaming smile spread across his face – his team sitting pretty at the top of the NIHL National standings.

Three games have brought three wins for a team who spent the vast majority of their inaugural season in the second tier rooted to the foot of the table.

It’s early days, but Davies’s pre-season confidence about his team’s ability to mix it up with the best second time around is showing positive signs of ringing true.

But Davies insists he is keeping a sense of perspective and not getting carried away by early results.

GOOD START: Hull Seahawks' coach Matty Davies. Picture: Seahawks Media/Alex Tighe.

Having lifted the curtain on the 2023-24 season with an impressive 6-5 win on the road at Peterborough Phantoms, the Seahawks doubled up with a 4-3 win after a shootout at home to a much-fancied Swindon Wildcats.

Wednesday brought another daunting trip, this time to 2022-23 league runners-up, Milton Keynes Lightning. Again, Davies’s players came away with both points, triumphing 6-4.

Another tough night awaits on Sunday when they host Telford Tigers (5.30pm).

“Having signed the players I have, I knew we were going to be better than last year and I knew we were going to beat teams,” said Davies. “But until you play everyone in this league, you really don’t know how things will work out.

PROMISING: Hull Seahawks have won their first three games of the 2023-24 NIHL National season. Picture Steve Pollitt/Seahawks Media

“It was a good night for us in Milton Keynes and I’m obviously happy with the start we’ve had overall. But I’m not getting carried away - I obviously don’t think we’re going to go and win every game or anything like that.