Hull Seahawks bring Jason Hewitt 'home' to help make them genuine NIHL National contenders
The arrival of the 40-year-old centre sees him end a three-year association with fierce rivals Sheffield Steeldogs, the final season being tough for all concerned as the South Yorkshire club went through a transitional period under new owner, Tony Smith.
Ben Morgan was this week appointed as the new player-coach Smith, while Hewitt has opted to return to East Yorkshire, an area where he has enjoyed plenty of success before when player-coach at Hull Pirates.
Back then, Seahawks’ coach Matty Davies played under Hewitt, the two leading the Pirates to a treble-winning campaign in 2018-19.
The following year saw the formation of a new second tier in NIHL National, although Davies and Hewitt went their separate ways when the global pandemic shut down the season early.
Davies spent a year with Leeds Knights in 2021-22 before returning home to launch the Seahawks.
After a troubled first season saw them finish bottom of the regular season standings, the Seahawks prospered second time around, finishing runners-up in the NIHL National Cup, while making the play-offs on the back of a fourth-placed finish.
By adding Hewitt - in addition to last week’s signing of former Steeldogs’ netminder Dmitri Zimozdra, Davies believes he has instantly made his team a serious contender for silverware next season.
“This is another massive signing for the club,” said Davies. “For us as a team going into next year, I think it is somewhere we needed to improve on, to make us deeper in terms of quality and Hewy brings that quality in spades.
“He’s been there, done it and he’s won it all and he just brings in that added experience and know-how on how to win.
“He’s been here before, knows what it’s about and is comfortable here. I trust him and I know what he can do. He wants to be here, he wants to produce and he wants us to win.”
Hewy, who saw his ice time limited last season at Sheffield due to injury and suspension, is keen to help the Seahawks realise their potential.
“I know Matty really well,” said Hewitt. “We’ve spoken many times over the years and he’s spoken openly about wanting me to come back and play in Hull.
“I think at this stage in my career it is the right time, the right move. I just want to win and I think there is a massive opportunity to do that here.”