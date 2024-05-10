Hull Seahawks bring Jason Hewitt 'home' to help make them genuine NIHL National contenders

Phil Harrison
By Phil Harrison
Published 10th May 2024, 18:02 BST
Updated 10th May 2024, 22:19 BST
MATTY DAVIES believes he is gaining a ‘born winner’ after adding veteran Jason Hewitt to his Hull Seahawks roster for the 2024-25 NIHL National campaign.

The arrival of the 40-year-old centre sees him end a three-year association with fierce rivals Sheffield Steeldogs, the final season being tough for all concerned as the South Yorkshire club went through a transitional period under new owner, Tony Smith.

Read More
Sheffield Steelers Sam Jones on GB's great expectations and facing off against C...

Ben Morgan was this week appointed as the new player-coach Smith, while Hewitt has opted to return to East Yorkshire, an area where he has enjoyed plenty of success before when player-coach at Hull Pirates.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
BACK 'HOME': Veteran centre Jason Hewitt is back in Hiull after agreeing to sign for Hull Seahawks in the 2024-25 NIHL National season. Picture: Tony Johnson.BACK 'HOME': Veteran centre Jason Hewitt is back in Hiull after agreeing to sign for Hull Seahawks in the 2024-25 NIHL National season. Picture: Tony Johnson.
BACK 'HOME': Veteran centre Jason Hewitt is back in Hiull after agreeing to sign for Hull Seahawks in the 2024-25 NIHL National season. Picture: Tony Johnson.

Back then, Seahawks’ coach Matty Davies played under Hewitt, the two leading the Pirates to a treble-winning campaign in 2018-19.

The following year saw the formation of a new second tier in NIHL National, although Davies and Hewitt went their separate ways when the global pandemic shut down the season early.

Davies spent a year with Leeds Knights in 2021-22 before returning home to launch the Seahawks.

After a troubled first season saw them finish bottom of the regular season standings, the Seahawks prospered second time around, finishing runners-up in the NIHL National Cup, while making the play-offs on the back of a fourth-placed finish.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
DELIGHTED: Hull Seahawks' head coach, Matty Davies. Picture: Bruce RollinsonDELIGHTED: Hull Seahawks' head coach, Matty Davies. Picture: Bruce Rollinson
DELIGHTED: Hull Seahawks' head coach, Matty Davies. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

By adding Hewitt - in addition to last week’s signing of former Steeldogs’ netminder Dmitri Zimozdra, Davies believes he has instantly made his team a serious contender for silverware next season.

“This is another massive signing for the club,” said Davies. “For us as a team going into next year, I think it is somewhere we needed to improve on, to make us deeper in terms of quality and Hewy brings that quality in spades.

“He’s been there, done it and he’s won it all and he just brings in that added experience and know-how on how to win.

“He’s been here before, knows what it’s about and is comfortable here. I trust him and I know what he can do. He wants to be here, he wants to produce and he wants us to win.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Hewy, who saw his ice time limited last season at Sheffield due to injury and suspension, is keen to help the Seahawks realise their potential.

“I know Matty really well,” said Hewitt. “We’ve spoken many times over the years and he’s spoken openly about wanting me to come back and play in Hull.

“I think at this stage in my career it is the right time, the right move. I just want to win and I think there is a massive opportunity to do that here.”

Related topics:Jason HewittEast YorkshireTONY SMITHSouth Yorkshire