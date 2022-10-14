FRUSTRATION: Hull Seahawks player-coach Matty Davies, chats to his players on the bench earlier this season. Picture courtesy of Tony King/Seahawks Media

Import forwards Andrej Themár and Emil Svec remain stuck in their respective homelands due to a seemingly endless wait for their visas to come through.

But Davies, himself absent so far this season through injury and yet to play for the club he helped form back in April, is more confident than ever that the issue will be resolved soon.

Having enlisted the help of local MP Emma Hardy, Davies said the process is now nearing an end, with Svec and Themár set to arrive in East Yorkshire within the next three weeks.



Davies, who underwent keyhole surgery on his knee on Monday, is hopeful the pair will be in place sooner, possibly even in time for next weekend’s double-header against Peterborough Phantoms.

“It’s going to be a maximum of 15 working days, but they could be here before that,” said Davies. “I’m certainly more hopeful than I was at the start of this week.

“We are reliant on these lads getting here as soon as possible. I’ve been keeping in touch with them both regularly and speaking to Emil on an almost daily basis. He’s only 26, in his prime and is obviously raring to go.

“They are getting paid and they wouldn’t be able to go anywhere else without us releasing them and we’re not going to do that because we’ve spent too much time and money on them already..

“It’s frustrating, incredibly frustrating. They are both totally committed to coming here and we are totally committed to them.”

As for himself, Davies revealed he was hoping to get back on the ice in December, the hope being he can make his Seahawks debut sometime in January.