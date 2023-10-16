HULL SEAHAWKS head coach Matty Davies says Owen Bruton’s call-up to the Great Britain Under-20 squad for this year’s World Championships is “fully-deserved”.

The 17-year-old is the second youngest player selected for head coach Martin Grubb’s squad, which will contest the Division II Group A tournament in Dumfries between December 11-17.

Along with Leeds Knights’ forwards Oli Endicott and Fin Bradon and Sheffield Steeldogs’ defenceman Sam Cooper, Bruton is one of four Yorkshire-based players to get called up.

GB will play host to Lithuania, Netherlands and Spain, along with promoted China and relegated Korea.

YOU'RE IN: Owen Bruton was one of the highlights of Hull Seahawks' inaugural NIHL National campaign in 2022-23. Picture courtesy of Tony King/Seahawks Media

Bruton has been a revelation for the Seahawks ever since being handed the opportunity in the early part of the 2022-23 NIHL National season, just weeks after he had made his senior debut for Hull Jets – two divisions below.

The teenager posted eight goals and three assists in 48 games in a difficult inaugural season for the Seahawks, who finished bottom of the regular season standings.

“He fully deserves this call up,” said Davies. "I’m not surprised they have picked him in terms of what he will offer in all kinds of game situations.

"I'm really proud of him, he’s an absolute diamond and when he told me, I was buzzing for him.”

HOME ICE: Leeds Knights' Fin Bradon (left) and Oli Endicott are both names in the GB Under-20s World Championships in Dumfries in December. Picture: Jacob Lowe/Leeds Knights

GB Under-20 head coach, Martin Grubb, added: “As always, there have been some very tough decisions to be made to select this team and some very good players were left out.