MATTY DAVIES says he has decided which players he wants back with Hull Seahawks next season as he looks to finish a frustrating first season strongly.

While there has been no clear admission that their post-season hopes are all but over, last weekend’s two defeats to Raiders have left the Seahawks with a mountain to climb in which to try and make the top eight.

Mathematically, with just 10 games remaining, Davies’s team can still qualify for the play-offs but, if results go against them this weekend, they could actually see those hopes extinguished.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With captain Sam Towner being announced as the first player to be returning for the 2023-24 campaign earlier this week, it’s clear head coach and co-owner Davies is already looking further into his club’s future.

BACK FOR MORE: Hull Seahawks captain, Sam Towner. Picture courtesy of Tony King/Hull Seahawks Media

Talks have been held with other members of the current roster, with Davies also no doubt having made enquiries in those areas he feels the need to strengthen.

Ahead of a weekend double-header with second-bottom Bees IHC, who are three points better off than Hull, Davies said: “For me, it’s about building for next year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I know this season has been disappointing on many fronts in terms of on the ice, but we have made some real strides off the ice, it’s not all doom and gloom. We’re here, we’re back and I believe everything about the club is going in the right direction.

"We’re going to be a very different team next season. Hull fans want to see a winning team and I probably want a winning team more than they do, I can promise them that.

LOOKING AHEAD: Hull Seahawks' head coach, Matty Davies. Picture: Alex Tighe/Hull Seahawks Media

“And we’re going to have one. We need a core of the team back and then we’ll add around it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the weekend’s two games, Davies added: “These are another two tough games where we’ll both be desperate to beat each other in order not to finish bottom.

“We’re both teams that have had tough years but I expect us to win both games and our fans really deserve that. We just have to keep going,keep getting better – and we need to finish the season strong.”

Elsewhere, Leeds Knights will look to enhance their regular season title prospects in their own double-header weekend with Bristol Pitbulls.

Ryan Aldridge’s team head south today before playing host tomorrow against Jamie Elson’s side (face-off 5.15pm).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad