MATTY DAVIES believes Bobby Chamberlain’s best hockey is still ahead of him after persuading the popular power forward to return ‘home’ to Hull Seahawks next season.

The announcement of the 28-year-old’s capture has already gone down well among the Seahawks’ fanbase ahead of the club’s second season in NIHL National.

The first season for the newly-formed franchise proved testing given the rushed circumstances in which it came to be admitted to the second tier but Davies, now operating solely as head coach after retiring from playing in January, is already way ahead of where he was this time last year.

Chamberlain, who makes the return home after two seasons with Milton Keynes Lightning, is the club’s seventh signing announcement since the end of a 2022-23 campaign which saw the Seahawks finish bottom of the regular season standings, missing out on the play-offs.

HEADING HOME: Bobby Chamberlain (above left) is coming back to his hometown to lace up for Hull Seahawks in NIHL National next season. Picture courtesy of Steve Pollitt.

Davies doesn’t intend for a repeat showing in 2023-24 and the addition of Chamberlain points to Hull being a more competitive force next time out.

“It was a pretty straightforward one for me, getting Bobby back home to Hull,” said Davies. “Bobby is a true fans’ favourite - everywhere he’s played the fans have loved him.

“He plays with that grit and he can also score goals and put points up but, as everyone knows, he’ll have a fight and stick up for his team-mates too.

“For this league and for where he is in his career, he’s probably the best all-round power forward at this level.”

FAMILIAR FACE: Bobby Chamberlain (above left) has already enjoyed stints playing in his hometown for both the Stingrays and the Pirates. Picture courtesy of Steve Pollitt.

Davies first played alongside Chamberlain in the Elite League for Hull Stingrays, the two going their separate ways for a few years before being reunited on home ice again for Hull Pirates following the demise of the English Premier League (EPL).

Covid brought another break and when the action fully resumed in 2021, Chamberlain headed back to Milton Keynes where he had played between 2015-17. Davies, meanwhile, spent a season at Leeds Knights before launching the Seahawks last summer with Ian Mowforth and Joe Lamplough.

Given more time to put together his first roster, Davies would have loved Chamberlain back in Hull last season, but with him already signed for the Lightning, he has had to be patient.

“When we were at the Pirates, that really brought Bobby’s game on a lot,” added Davies. “Him and me used to spend a lot of time in training and before and after training working on things, little parts of his game, scoring goals, one-timers and being really good around the net.

HAPPY DAYS: Hull Seahawks' head coach MAtty Davies is delighted to get power forward Bobby Chamberlain 'home' for the 2023-23 NIHL National season Picture courtesy of Alex Tighe/Hull Seahawks Media.

“And a lot of Bobby’s game now is in and around the net, I don’t think there’s a better player in that area than him, just in terms of being a nuisance, being in front of the goalie, tips, rebounds.

“He’s a big lad and he’s intimidating for some players and that helps give other players more room out there when they are on the ice with him.