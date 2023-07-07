HULL SEAHAWKS coach Matty Davies believes teenager Rhys Edwards has ‘all the tools’ to succeed at NIHL National level and is looking forward to helping him blossom over the coming months.

The 17-year-old, a product of the Bradford Bulldogs’ junior system, was last week signed on a two-way deal with parent club Widnes Wild and while it is expected he will gain the majority of his ice time with the Cheshire-based North One outfit in 2023-24, there will also be opportunities on the east coast.

Satisfied with recommendations from former Leeds Knights’ team-mate Joe Coulter - now player-coach at Widnes - and his own up-and-coming forward Owen Bruton, Davies’ decision was sealed after his first meeting with Edwards.

Bruton grew up playing alongside Edwards at Conference level, while Coulter helped oversee the tail-end of a breakout senior season for the youngster in Widnes, when he posted 28 points - including 13 goals in 31 league and play-off games.

ONE FOR THE FUTURE: Rhys Edwards, in action for Bradford Bulldogs last season, has signed a two-way deal between Widnes Wild and NIHL National outfit Hull Seahawks. Picture courtesy of Andrew Bourke/Podium Prints

“Rhys did well last year at Widnes, he was almost a point a game in that league which for a 16-year-old is very impressive,” said Davies.

“I was speaking to different people who know him personally and know his game - Owen was a big one in that respect - and I’ve had good chats with Joey.

“So I just wanted to see him and I invited him down to train with us and I liked him straightaway. He’s a kid who has got a bit about him, which I like. He’s not scared of anything, he’s confident and will get straight in and at it, which I like.

“He’s really skilled and there’s obviously a lot of stuff we can work on with Rhys. I’ve had him down in the gym with us and he’s obviously got that side of it to work on to get bigger and stronger and faster.

POTENTIAL: Rhys Edwards, in action for Bradford Bulldogs last season, is rated highly by Hull Seahawks coach Matty Davies. Picture courtesy of Andrew Bourke/Podium Prints

“But he’s got tons of potential and has all the tools to be a really good player.”

Homegrown, Great Britain Under-16 forward Bruton was one of the success stories for the Seahawks last season, a product of the city’s Kingston Sharks junior system who had progressed through to playing for Hull Jets in NIHL North Two.

But he actually got the vast majority of his ice time under Davies, scoring eight goals and three assists in 48 appearances. He doesn’t turn 17 until next month.

Davies hopes Bruton’s friend Edwards can go on to enjoy the same kind of impact, although he is prepared to be patient with regard to his development.

BUILDING: Matty Davies - Hull Seahawks coach 2022-23 NIHL National season Picture courtesy of Alex Tighe/Seahawks Media.

“We saw with Owen last year how well he did,” added Davies. “Being a 16-year-old kid, it’s tough in this league but if you come in and show yourself and you show a bit of confidence, you can really do some good things in this league.

“I really think Rhys is one for the future but, also, we’ll see how he gets on and I know he has a lot of promise.”

As for Edwards himself, the teenager is already looking forward to trying to prove he can cut it at the higher level.

“I know I’ll have to be patient,” said Edwards. “I’m not really expecting anything, as long as I can get to train at that level and that standard and to get a little bit of bench time to experience what it is like at National league level.