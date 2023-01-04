MATTY DAVIES insists there is no need to push the panic button despite his Hull Seahawks team suffering over the festive period.

Spirits were high in the Seahawks camp ahead of the Christmas schedule having got over their awful start to the 2022-23 NIHL National campaign by posting a four-game winning streak.

It meant that they didn’t occupy bottom spot coming into 2023 but, with 25 games remaining, they remain nine points adrift of the eighth and final play-off spot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

They have a chance to reduce that gap when they host Sheffield Steeldogs on Wednesday night, the Seahawks keen to avenge a 5-1 defeat at Ice Sheffield last week, one game of three which saw them come off second-best, the other two encounters being against leaders Leeds Knights.

THIRD STRAIGHT: Sheffield Steeldogs celebrate scoring during their 5-1 home win over Hull Seahawks last week - their third victory of the 2022-23 NIHL National campaign against their Yorkshire rivals. Picture courtesy of Peter Best/Steeldogs Media

Advertisement Hide Ad

Davies is himself set to make a first appearance of the campaign, his ability to properly fulfil his ‘player-coach’ title thwarted by a lower-body injury which has kept him sidelined all season.

But with first-line centre Nathan Salem serving the second of a four-game suspension for a high hit on Leeds Knights’ Bailey Perre last Thursday and other injury and suspension issues, Davies has little option but to pull on his skates again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

And while there will understandably be much interest in how Davies fares in his first appearance since closing last season out with Leeds Knights, the 32-year-old former GB international centre is more concerned with getting his team back on the winning track.

“We just need to get back to what made us successful for those few games before the Christmas break,” said Davies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

SIDELINED: Nathan Salem is missing from Hull's line-up to face Sheffield Steeldogs on Wednesday night as he serves the second of a four-game suspension. Picture courtesy of Adam Everitt/Hull Seahawks Media

“You have to keep a sense of perspective. We’ve lost to the best team in the league twice and were beaten by Sheffield after not being on the ice for 10 days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are still a good team. Of course we want to beat the likes of Leeds and Sheffield but, primarily, we have to make sure we beat those teams that are around us.

“I’m not going to press the panic button because there is no need and I am confident we are going to be alright.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

So far this season, the Steeldogs have prevailed in all three meetings between the two teams.

BACK ON TRACK: Player-coach Matty Davies is looking for his Hull Seahawks to snap a three-game losing streak when they host Sheffield Steeldogs tonight. Picture courtesy of Tony King/Hull Seahawks Media.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Davies believes the rivals are evenly-matched all over the ice and backs his players to end their losing run against Greg Wood’s team.

“I believe we can beat Sheffield, of course I do,” added Davies, who has two-way youngsters – forward Finlay Ulrich and defenceman Kell Beattie – at his disposal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think we’re pretty well-matched in terms of the goalies and our top players are as good as anything they have got. I actually thought we were the better team at their place last week.”

On his own addition to the matchday roster, Davies said: “I was always going to try and play at some point this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And it just so happens that I have to at the moment because we’re short on bodies.