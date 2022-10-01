Hull Seahawks eye points as Sheffield Steelers target swift Cup revenge over Nottingham Panthers

Fou r games into their life as an NIHL National organisation and Hull are still waiting for their first point but, last weekend, against the defending league champions Telford Tigers, they came painfully close, going down 3-2 at home after losing 4-2 on the road in Shropshire the previous evening.

And while it meant the Sea hawks have lost all four games so far this season, it was a stark contrast to the opening weekend when player-coach Davies’s under-strength team were hammered 12-0 by Swindon Wildcats and 9-0 at home to Milton Keynes Lightning.

It is the unbeaten Lightning who Hull take on tonight, this time on the road, but Davies wants his players to continue the progre ss they made under continuing trying conditions last weekend with there still being no sign of import forwards Emil Svec and Andrej Themar being cleared to play by the Home Office.

Hull Seahawks will look to gain swift revenge over Milton Keynes Lightning after the 9-0 defeat on the opening weekend of the NIHL National season. Picture courtesy of TOny King/Seahawks Media

“I want our lads to carry on from where they left off against Telford,” said Davies, himself still sidelined with a lower-body injury.

"It’s going to be tough test at Milton Keynes, especially in their big rink but I’m confident that the lads will have a bit more confidence as a result of last week.

"Hopefully, we can keep the scoreline close and then, who knows – we could potentially nick the win.”

Elsewhere in the second tier, Sheffield Steeldogs’ head coach Greg Wood hopes to have bodies back for tomorrow’s visit from newcomers Bristol Pitbulls.

TRIBUTE: Head coach Greg Wood and the Sheffield Steeldogs organisation will pay tribute to former player-coach Andre Payette ahead of Sunday's Ice Sheffield clash against NIHL National newcomers, Bristol Pitbulls. Picture via Steeldogs Media

Prior to the 4.30pm face-off at Ice Sheffield , the club will pay tribute to former player-coach Andre Payette after he was found dead back home in Canada on Wednesday.

Wood, who played under Payette for four seasons before succeeding him as player-coach in 2015, believes tomorrow’s visitors have shown signs already this season that they will prove competitive in their first season at this level.

"I know they were really close in Milton Keynes last weekend and that shows that they can run with the best teams in this league,” said Wood, left.

"I don’t think the quality of the leagues’ competitiveness is going to be affected too much with having two extra teams

"Everybody is in the same situation and you can see just from the scorelines over the first two weekends that it is going to be like that all the way through the entire season.”

Leeds Knights, sitting joint-top with Milton Keynes – the only two teams with a 100 per cent record, will look to continue their fine start to 2022-23 when they take on Bees IHC in a double-header weekend, the first encounter taking place at Elland Road tonight (6.30pm).

In the Elite League, Sheffield Steelers will look to gain swift revenge over Nottingham Panthers when the two meet for a second time for a Group C Challenge Cup encounter.

