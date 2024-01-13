MATTY DAVIES says he will likely make a game-day decision on whether key Hull Seahawks’ defenceman Brock Barthomew takes to the ice against Raiders IHC on Saturday.

The 22-year-old import has proved a big hit this season for the East Yorkshire team, currently second in scoring overall for the league among defencemen with 10 goals and 18 assists in 28 games.

But after missing last week’s defeat at Telford with an upper-body injury, the 6ft 3ins left-hander returned to face the same opponents on home ice the following day, only to be forced to leave the game in the opening minutes after being struck in the face by a puck.

Davies desperately wants the Canadian back in his line-up as he looks for his team to turn around a slump in form which has seen them win just once in seven matches.

DOUBTFUL: Hull Seahawks' defenceman Brock Bartholomew is racing to be fit to make the road trip to Raiders on Saturday. Picture: Adam Everitt/Seahawks Media.

But he will only add the player to his roster if he is fully recovered from his injury.

“He’s a massive miss for us because he’s such a big part of what we do well here,” said Davies, whose team host second-placed Milton Keynes Lightning on Sunday.

“He has more than proved that he was the right player for us to bring in last summer. I know I am biased but I think he is the best defenceman in this league - I don’t believe I’ve seen anyone else at his level.

“He has such a good two-way game and is streets ahead of other D-men in this league. He can dominate a game.”

BAD RUN: Hull Seahawks run of one win in seven games followed their impresive 4-2 win at the home of NIHL National leaders, Leeds Knights, on December 22. Picture: Stephen Cunningham/Knights Media.

Davies said the team’s preparations had been slightly hampered by a sickness bug that had gone around the camp, but the majority of players had been able to attend most practice sessions still.

He will be looking for a positive response from his team, who have won just once in the last seven games and sit fifth in the standings.

Given the positive start to what is just their second campaign, the aim will remain a top-four finish, something still well within their reach. But their hopes of reining in the top two of leaders Leeds Knights and Milton Keynes Lightning - who visit Hull Ice Arena tomorrow - took a big knock over the festive period.

Hull currently sit 15 points off second-placed Lightning, with Leeds two points more better off.

TOUGH TIMES: Hull Seahawks' coach Matty Davies. Picture: Tony King/Seahawks Media

But Davies is confident he has the quality in his locker room to bring an end to their slump and start increasing the pressure more on Peterborough Phantoms and Swindon Wildcats, the two teams immediately above them.

“It’s one of them where we just haven’t been ourselves this past 2-3 weeks and it’s hard to put your finger on why but, no matter what it is, we’ve just got to find it,” added Davies.

“We’ve had a couple of bits go on, some injuries and illnesses, but everyone is in the same boat in that respect and we’ve just got to crack on.

“There are certain players this year that we haven’t seen the best of and some players have just got to find it within them to show what they are about.

“We need everyone to play well in order for us to do well. We’ve had some really good weekends and some good performances - including some big wins - so it’s not a doom and gloom thing.