HULL SEAHAWKS have launched an investigation following allegations of racist abuse being made during Sunday’s NIHL National clash at home to Telford Tigers.

Picture courtesy of Hull Seahawks

It has been reported that racist abuse and monkey chants were heard during the game, with Seahawks managing director Joe Lamplough issuing a statement on Wednesday night to condemn the incident and insist that anyone found guilty of racist behaviour would be banned for life from all hockey activity at Hull Ice Arena.

“An alleged allegation has been brought to our attention that occurred during Sunday evening’s game against Telford Tigers and we as a club (Hull Seahawks Ltd) do not condone racism or discrimination of any kind,” stated Lamplough.

"Failing to comply with this within the rink will not be tolerated and anyone found to be making remarks of this nature will be asked to leave immediately and banned for life from all Hull Seahawks, Hull Jets & Hull Sharks games.

“We are currently in the process of investigating the alleged offence and are working closely with Hull Jets & Kingston Ice Hockey Club to ensure all the above is reiterated right through all levels of ice hockey in Hull.”

The incident comes following a promising start to the 2023-24 season for the Seahawks, who won their opening three games before losing 3-2 after a shoot-out to Telford.