MATTY DAVIES hopes Jordan McLaughlin can build off his first shutout of the season for Hull Seahawks and go on to prove he is the best netminder in NIHL National.

McLaughlin excelled in last Sunday’s 7-0 home win over Bees IHC, with Davies believing the performance reminded fans of why he was signed in the first place in the summer of 2022 ahead of what proved to be a tough inaugural campaign for the Seahawks.

But, so far this season it is a different story for the Seahawks, who ensured their first loss of the season, a 3-2 loss after a shootout at home to Telford Tigers, was quickly forgotten next time out.

Going into tonight’s home encounter against Peterborough Phantoms, the Seahawks sit fourth in the standings, dropping down a place after Bees went above them with Friday night’s 5-1 win at Raiders.

NO WAY THROUGH: Hull Seahawks goaltender, Jordan McLaughlin gained his first shutout of the season last Sunday against Bees. Picture courtesy of Steve Pollitt/Hull Seahawks.

“Jordan is our guy and that’s what we signed him for,” said Davies on the clean sheet against the Bees.

“We want him here for a long time and, for me, when he’s on his game Jordan is as good as any goalie in this league.

“He deserved that shutout against the Bees because it’s been a tough start for him this year, - he’s had a couple of games where he knows he is better than that but, at the end of the day, he’s saved us so many times as well.”

Saturday’s encounter is another chance for the Seahawks to get the better of an opponent they faced-off against on the opening night of the season in Cambridgeshire and edged out 6-5.

CONFIDENT: Hull Seahawks head coach, Matty Davies. Picture: Alex Tighe/Seahawks Media.

“We’ve played Peterborough already, we know what they are about,” added Davies. “They’ve got a really, really good first line and we know we’re going to have to be on it.

“With Telford, we owe them one I guess but it’s always tough in that rink.