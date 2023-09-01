Hull Seahawks launch fund-raising appeal after after player's family home burns down
The 31-year-old forward and his family fortunately escaped injury, but are now effectively homeless.
The club have set up a Go Fund Me page to help raise money for the family to help them get back on their feet.
A club statement said: “We’re wanting to do absolutely everything we can in order to help support Nathan, Hannah and his young child.”
In a statement put out later on the club’s social media channels, Salem said: “There was a fire in a garden which spread to our house and has completely destroyed the house and everything in it.
"We have lost everything and are now basically homeless. We’re not sure what to say, it’s just surreal at the minute and we’re not sure how to recover from this.
"We are overwhelmed already with messages and donations and can’t thank everyone enough.”
The link to the Go Fund Me page is HERE