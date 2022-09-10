STEPPING UP: Lee Pollitt has made the move NIHL National with Hull Seahawks after five seasons with Blackburn Hawks. Picture: Tony King/Seahawks Media

For the past five seasons, the 26-year-old has played for Blackburn Hawks at NIHL One level and was all set to do so again until Hull Seahawks player-coach Matty Davies came calling last weekend, looking for bodies to boost his roster ahead of the team’s inaugural fixtures in the pre-season Yorkshire Cup against Sheffield Steeldogs and Leeds Knights.

Pollitt was one of a number of new faces who answered the call, impressing so much he has made the move up to NIHL National a permanent one in East Yorkshire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Throw into the mix the fact the Seahawks found themselves another man down after agreeing to forward Shaun Galloway’s request to move to Billingham Stars and the need for Pollitt was even greater.

NEW ADDITION: Player-coach Matthew Davies is delighted to have brought Lee Pollitt on board at Hull Seahawks. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

With im port forwards Emil Svec and Andrej Themár still to arrive in the UK, Pollitt will fill a vital role again this weekend when the Seahawks renew their rivalry with their two Yorkshire rivals.

"I’d originally signed for Blackburn, but after helping out the Seahawks, Matty and I spoke about the move and here we are,” said Pollitt, who posted 38 points, including 15 goals, in 34 games for the Hawks last season.

"I’m confident in my ability and my aim is to keep improving and bettering myself in all areas of the game.”

The move was made possible thanks to the close relationship between Davies and his former Hull team-mate and former Pirates’ player-coach Dominic Osman, now in charge at the Hawks .

With Davies himself still out injured and captain Sam Towner picking up an injury in the 3-1 defeat at Leeds last Saturday, Pollitt’s arrival is timely.

“I thought he was 100 per cent capable of playing at this level and he came in and absolutely proved me right,” added Davies (pictured).

“He was brilliant, did anything I asked of him, took big draws when we needed him and really played a solid weekend.”