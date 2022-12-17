LAST WEEKEND heralded two more significant steps for Hull Seahawks as they continue to correct the course of their debut NIHL National season.

This weekend could see them achieve another milestone.

A first four-point weekend of the season was a huge boost for Matty Davies’s team last weekend, as they followed up a 6-5 win after a shootout at home to defending champions Telford Tigers with a 2-0 triumph on the road at second-bottom Bees IHC.

That second win - their fifth of the season overall - was perhaps even more crucial given it represented the Seahawks’ first shutout of the campaign .

Things are looking up: Matty Davies, the Hull Seahawks head coach, saw his team claim a weekend double for the first time last time out (Picture courtesy of Tony King/Hull Seahawks Media)

It also brought them to within two points of the Bees in the standings, meaning favourable results over the next 48 hours could lift them off the bottom of the standings for the first time.

It’s a possibility not lost on play er-coach Davies - himself still sidelined through injury - and one that offers added incentive for his players as they take on Bristol Pitbulls on Saturday before returning home to welcome second-placed Peterborough Phantoms on Sunday.

Both games will throw up significant challenges but, buoyed by last weekend’s four points and the return of import Emil Svec from his controversial 10-game ban for today’s trip to Bristol, Davies heads into the weekend in confident mood.

“It would be nice to see the table without us at the bottom for a change,” admitted Davies, who must now make do without experienced forward James Archer for the next six weeks after he was hit with a 13-game ban earlier this week.

“Not that we should need one, but it gives us an added incentive to put the performances in this weekend. It would be a massively significant step for us as a team to get off the bottom.

“The lads have got the bit between their teeth now, I can see it. They know it’s getting serious and even more so now we have Emil (Svec) back this weekend, that will make them even more confident.

“It’s great to see the way the lads are at the moment, it’s where I’ve wanted us to be all season. But we’ve still got to do the job this weekend and after that, too. It won’t come easy and nobody is just going to give it to us.

“The lads know that they’ve got to put in a massive effort in order to get off the bottom.”

The Bees have an equally tough weekend ahead of them, travelling to top-of-the-table Leeds Knights on Saturday – the Knights’ only game of the weekend - before heading home to host third-placed Milton Keynes Lightning.

After this weekend, the Seahawks are not in action again until Wednesday, December 28 when they travel to derby rivals Sheffield Steeldogs.

Davies said that makes this weekend all the more vital for the returning Svec to get some much-needed game time under his belt, having not played since his debut back on November 5, when a mid-ice hit saw him handed that 10-game ban.

“You’ve never seen anyone so raring to go and get back into it, he is absolutely buzzing,” added Davies on Svec.

“I really can’t speak highly enough of him and I’m so happy that we’ve got him in Hull, he’s been such a good lad.

“He’s been travelling to all the away games with the boys, helping out with sticks and equipment - you just don’t get that with a lot of import players. He’s such a nice lad and I felt so sorry for him over the ban - it just wasn’t justified and was so harsh on him.

“But it’s happened, he’s done his time and he’s got about 30 games to show everyone what he’s got.”

The Seahawks have further boosted their options with young British forward Finlay Ulrick signing a two-year deal from the Elite League’s Manchester Storm.

