HULL SEAHAWKS’ coach Matt Davies admits to disappointment at losing ground on their NIHL National rivals at the top of the standings over the Christmas period - but he remains happy when looking at the overall picture.

The Seahawks project is a long-term one for the hometown boy who helped launch the team 18 months ago along with two business partners, one of which - local businessman Joe Lamplough - still remains alongside.

Last season was a source of constant frustration for the ownership, their inaugural campaign hampered by various factors, not least the delay in the arrival of their imports.

A major overhaul was promised and carried out in the summer, the result of which has seen Davies’s team slugging it out with the best the NIHL National has to offer.

IN THE MIX: Hull Seahawks remain well-placed for a top-four finish in NIHL National. Picture: Adam Everitt/Seahawks Media.

After Thursday night saw the Seahawks snap a four-game losing streak - their worst spell of the season - with a 4-3 derby home win over Sheffield Steeldogs, they head into a double-header weekend with Telford Tigers sat fifth in the table and hot on the heels of Swindon Wildcats and third-placed Peterborough Phantoms.

Yes, the top two of Leeds Knights and Milton Keynes Lightning may have pulled clear of the chasing pack - both on 46 points and nine ahead of the Phantoms - but Davies is generally satisfied with the progress made by his team in the first half of the season.

Deep down, though, he believes they are capable of more.

“I am disappointed where we are after the Christmas period, of course I am,” said Davies. “After the start we had, I feel we deserve a bit more than that but you don’t deserve anything unless you’ve earned it - we’ve got to work even harder to get back in that top four.

CONFIDENT: Hull Seahawks' head coach, Matty Davies. Picture: Alex Tighe/Seahawks Media.

“If you had asked me at the start of the year if I thought we'd be in the top four at Christmas, then I’d probably have said ‘yeah’, so to drop just outside of it is disappointing, but there are a lot of good teams up there.

“I know what we’ve got in that room and we’ve got a good team. We’ve got to not worry about tables or standings and just worry about how we’re playing and what we’re doing out there on the ice. If we do that, the table will take care of itself.”

The Seahawks head to Shropshire on Saturday looking to get the better of Telford for the first time in three attempts. They then play host to Tom Watkins's team on home ice on Sunday (face-off, 5.30pm).