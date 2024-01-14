HULL SEAHAWKS got back to winning ways in NIHL National - but they were made to fight all the way by Raiders IHC before running out 6-5 winners.

Heading into the third period, Matty Davies’s team were 5-2 up but saw their hosts pull back to within one goal with more than 10 minutes still remaining.

Bobby Chamberlain settled the visitors’ nerves with his second of the game at 49.47 but it was only temporary as Aaron Connolly doubled his own tally to make it 6-5 with just over five minutes remaining.

But the Seahawks hung on, grateful to an impressive first two periods, which saw them 2-0 ahead inside seven minutes through strikes from Lee Bonner and Finlay Ulrick.

DOUBLE DELIGHT: Bobby Chamberlains truck twice to help Hull Seahawks win 6-5 at Raiders on Saturday. Picture: Adam Everitt/Seahawks Media

Jacob Ranson replied at 10.40, Chamberlain restoring the two-goal lead at 20.32 which provoked an immediate response from Brynley Capps.

Bobby Young then got on the scoresheet and Jordan Fisher made it 5-2 before the halfway mark.

Sheffield Steeldogs’ saw their losing streak extended to six games under Steve Weeks when they went down 7-1 at home to Peterborough Phantoms.

Thomas Palmer scored the only goal for the hosts - lighting the lamp at 52.39 - but they were already 6-0 down by then thanks to a Lukas Sladkovsky hat-trick and other strikes from Ralf Circenis Ivan Bjorkly Nordstrom and Jarvis Hunt.

Former Sheffield Steelers’ forward Luke Ferrara rounded off the scoring by making it 7-1 at 55.44.

Leeds Knights saw their lead at the top of the standings closed to one point before Sunday’s games after Milton Keynes Lightning beat Telford Tigers.

The Knights had to settle for a point on Friday night from their trip to Solway Sharks, losing out 4-3 after a shoot-out.

The Knights were trailing 2-0 after the first through strikes from imports Nolan Gardiner and John Dunbar but hit back with three goals in as many minutes just after the halfway mark from Matt Haywood, Jordan Griffin and Jake Witkowski.

Gardiner levelled just over five minutes into the third and it was the hosts who prevailed in the shoot-out.

Sunday evening sees all three Yorkshire teams in action again, the Steeldogs on the road at Telford Tigers (6pm), Hull hosting second-placed Milton Keynes Lightning (5.30pm) and Leeds at home to bottom Bristol Pitbulls (5.15pm).