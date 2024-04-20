To do that, they must get to the Final Four Play-offs Weekend in Coventry next week. To do that, they need to beat Peterborough Phantoms twice in two days, starting tonight on home ice (face-off 5.30pm).

The equation couldn’t be much simpler for the Seahawks, who finished the regular season in fourth place and came runners-up in the National Cup Final to Milton Keynes Lightning.

They simply must win on both nights and homegrown centre Towner is confident they will get the job done.

DRIVEN: Hull Seahawks' captain, Sam Towner (far right) scores against former club Sheffield Steeldogs earlier this season. Picture: Adam Everitt/Seahawks Media.

“For us, when you’re looking at the team we have got, quite rightly we should be in the conversation for that Final Four Weekend and, hopefully, winning it,” said Towner, who came through the junior system at Hull before playing for both the Stingrays and the Pirates at senior level.

“If I’m being brutally honest, after the season we’ve had, I believe we deserve to be in that final four - we just need to go out this weekend and prove that.

“We’re hungry for silverware, there’s been no secret made about that from anyone here from the start of the season.

“When you look at the season we’ve had, the cup was a big target for us and we came up just short in the final.

HOMEGROWN: Sam Towner, pictured in action against former club Sheffield Steeldogs earlier this season. Picture: Steve Pollitt/Knights Media.

“Now our focus is all on this weekend and then, all being well, next weekend in Coventry.”

Towner, who has posted 19 goals and 20 assists in 58 league, cup and play-off appearances, is one of several homegrown players on the Seahawks’ roster, a situation he believes has ensured there has been no lack of motivation throughout the team’s second full season.

“It means that much more to us, definitely,” added 29-year-old Towner. “There are quite a few of us who have grown up together like myself, Bobby (Chamberlain), Declan (Balmer) Lee (Bonner) and more recently, Declan Jones.

“We’ve all known each other and played alongside each other at some point and what we have there is pretty unique - we want to win together and it would be fantastic for us to do that.

“It means that much more for us because we’re from here - we know what it means to the fans, we know what it means to Matty (Daveis, head coach) and Joe (Lamplough, co-owner) and everyone involved with the organisation .