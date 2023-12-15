MATTY DAVIES is under no illusions as to the importance of Hull Seahawks’ home double-header this weekend – they are must-win games.

On paper, the visits from Solway Sharks – tonight – and from Bristol Pitbulls on Sunday, are games the fourth-placed Seahawks will be expected to win. And not just by head coach Davies.

A win over the Sharks – missing head coach Martin Grubb due to his GB Under-20 commitments in Dumfries – will almost certainly seal Hull’s place in the National Cup semi-finals, although they will have three more chances to secure that position should they fail tonight.

Last weekend’s defeats to top three pair Milton Keynes Lightning and Peterborough Phantoms added up to a frustrating 48 hours for Davies and his players, who he felt were unlucky to emerge from the weekend with nothing to show for their efforts.

BIG WEEKEND: Hull Seahawks head coach, Matty Davies. Picture: Tony Ming/Seahawks Media.

“I can’t really sugar-coat it – these are two must-win games as far as I’m concerned,” said Davies.

“If we do get two points against Solway, it will go a long way to qualification for the semi-finals. So we have to win, for many reasons but, more than anything, just to get that winning feeling back.”

One thing Davies feels is missing from his Seahawks is an effective power play, something he hopes home comforts will allow to spark back into life over the course of the weekend.

“Overall, we’re playing decent stuff. Defensively, we’re playing well – we’re not giving up a lot of goals,” he added.

“But the PP is a concern. We scored on the 5-on-3 on Sunday but we didn’t really threaten on the 5-on-4. We had plenty of shots, but it’s not enough.

“That’s one part of the game that we need to dial in on – you can’t win games if your PP isn’t scoring, not in any team or any league.

“Unfortunately, the past couple of weeks our PP has gone cold whereas before that it was looking really good.

“It’s one of them things that just happens from time to time. Lads have got to be feeling it – but we need to find it again.”

Both visitors arrive in East Yorkshire looking for an upturn in their fortunes. NIHL National newcomers the Sharks, who beat Hull 4-2 on home ice at the end of October, are still adjusting to life at the higher level, but impressed when pushing Swindon Wildcats close last weekend before losing out 8-7 in overtime.