One such player has been teenage forward Rhys Edwards.

In his first season with the club on a two-way deal with NIHL One North outfit Widnes Wild, the 17-year-old has understandably found ice time hard to come by.

But with injuries in recent weeks to top-six forwards such as Bobby Chamberlain and the suspension of Lee Bonner – coupled with the occasional unavailability elsewhere – it has allowed the likes of Edwards and fellow teenager Owen Bruton to step up and gain more minutes.

IMPRESSIVE: Rhys Edwards has impressed when handed the extra ice time by Hull Seahawks coach, Matty Davies. Picture: Seahawks Media.

Bruton, of course, made such a telling impact during the Seahawks’ debut season in NIHL National last time out.

He has continued to go from strength to strength this time around. Edwards could be another youngster to follow a similar trajectory, believes Davies, whose team host Raiders IHC tonight (5.30pm) before travelling to Peterborough Phantoms tomorrow.

“Seeing him over the last couple of weeks or so, it’s convinced me even more about having him on board,” said Davies of a player who scored his first NIHL National goal in the recent win over Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Steeldogs.

“When you can see that somebody has got that ability, ability that you’re born with in a way - it doesn’t matter how much you work on that, he’s got something that some players are just born with.

ON THE UP: Hull Seahawks' Rhys Edwards. Picture: Vince Cowell/Seahawks Media.

“The kid can score, he’s got an eye for goal, he can pass, he’s good with his stick. Don’t get me wrong, he’s still a kid, still raw out there at times and he’s got a lot of growing still to do.

"But he’s got so much time on his side – he’s a player that I really like, he reminds me of myself a bit and he’s got a lot of potential to be a really good player in this league.”

Elsewhere in NIHL National, Sheffield Steeldogs spend the weekend on the road, following up a trip to Bristol Pitbulls with a visit to Telford Tigers tomorrow.

It is almost a case of last-chance saloon for Steve Weeks’ team who, with just 10 games remaining, sit eight points adrift of Bees IHC, the team currently occupying the eighth and final play-off spot.