Sheffield Sharks haven’t missed a play-off campaign in 27 years and Atiba Lyons has no intention of ending that sequence on his watch.

The Sharks head coach has been involved in 14 of those, one as a player and the last 13 as head coach.

But after a run of nine defeats in their last 10 league games, their qualification for the end-of-season play-offs for a record-extending 28th season has been thrown into doubt.

Sharks have dropped to eighth in the BBL Championship, with the top eight qualifying for the play-offs. Their destiny is out of their hands having played more games than the teams around them, including ninth-placed Newcastle who are now just two wins below them.

Atiba Lyons and the Sheffield Sharks have lost nine of their last 10 games (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

"I don’t look at the table, it doesn’t add more wins to the column if I stare at it," said Lyons. “I’ve got to get it done on game-day.

"It’s a great run we’ve had, absolutely it is, I’ve been a part of it and I don’t want it to end now.

"I don’t see it ending this year.

"I think we’ll turn it around. You don’t want to lose but I think we’ve still got enough time to still make a good run, and of the teams around us there’s no one clear out of our sights. It’s not a great time to be trying to put it together but if we can get it done the next few weeks, then we’ve got still got plenty of basketball to play to make a difference.”

Sharks coach Atiba Lyons takes his team to Leicester Riders in the BBL Trophy on Friday (Picture: Dean Atkins)

Sharks changed personnel mid-season - a move that is not alien to teams in the league - but settling in January recruits Devearl Ramsey and Tyrn Flowers has not been easy.

"We’re still trying to figure it out, trying to incorporate the new pieces,” said Lyons.

"Devearl had a split weekend last time and with Tyo we’re still trying to get him playing his best basketball while not losing the strengths we had before, so it’s a process.”

Sheffield at least have a distraction from the league tonight, albeit a daunting one, when they visit Leicester Riders in the BBL Trophy quarter-final. Leicester are third in the league and reached the BBL Cup final last month.