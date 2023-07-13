All Sections
'I know what is expected of me' - Jordan Ratinho returning for another year with Sheffield Sharks

Jordan Ratinho is returning to Sheffield Sharks for a fourth season in part because of the rapport he has built up with the club’s fanbase.
Nick Westby
By Nick Westby
Published 13th Jul 2023, 10:00 BST

The 25-year-old Californian has been a popular figure since joining the Sharks in the midst of the 2020-21 season.

He is a clutch three-point shooter, an astute defender and a fast-breaking shooting guard who has also proven to be someone head coach Atiba Lyons can rely on at critical junctures of a game.

He joins Bennett Koch in returning to the Sharks for another year, one that will see the long-established BBL franchise move to a purpose-built home at the Park Community Arena powered by Canon Logistics in Attercliffe from October.

Jordan Ratinho will return for a fourth season with Sheffield Sharks (Picture: Adam Bates)Jordan Ratinho will return for a fourth season with Sheffield Sharks (Picture: Adam Bates)
Jordan Ratinho will return for a fourth season with Sheffield Sharks (Picture: Adam Bates)

Ratinho said: “I am honoured and grateful to be returning to Sheffield for another season. The city and the fans have always been welcoming to me, and I can’t wait to get back out there.

"I know the landscape of the league and what is expected of me at the Sharks, returning with Bennett will help us hit the ground running at the start of the season.”

Lyons added: “Jordan is an exceptional player who brings a unique skill set to our team. He can shoot and is a dedicated defender.

"We are excited to bring him back to strengthen our core with another returning player who knows what it takes to win in this league.”

