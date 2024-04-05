Ilkley Tennis Trophy 2024: Tickets on sale for premier pre-Wimbledon event in Yorkshire and the North
Ilkley Tennis and Squash Club will again host the Lexus Ilkley Trophy, a week long festival of tennis that serves as a perfect warm-up for male and female players preparing for the All England Championships in London a few weeks later.
The ATP Challenger event for men and ITF event for women takes place from June 15-22.
It will be the eighth time the club has staged the event and third year in succession following two cancellations due to the pandemic that threatened the tournament’s existence on the calendar.
But the Lawn Tennis Association remained loyal to Ilkley and awarded a 2022 grass-court season event to the Yorkshire club, and it has been repaid with an event that gets bigger year on year.
For this June’s tournament, centre court and ground admission tickets have gone on sale and can be pur chased by visiting the LTA website here and start from £16 per person.