'I'm still blagging it' - Yorkshireman Danny Care set for 100th England cap in Six Nations game with Ireland

Danny Care of Leeds will become just the sixth man to win a 100 caps for England should he come off the bench for their Six Nations encounter with grand slam-chasing Ireland at Twickenham today.

Not bad for someone who only turned to rugby union when he was 15, having been told by Sheffield Wednesday he was too small to be a footballer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Care’s England odyssey spans 16 years, from a Test debut in New Zealand to three World Cups and four years in the international wilderness.

Scrum-half sniper: Danny Care making his England debut against New Zealand in Auckland in June 2008 David Rogers/Getty Images)

It is a story of resilience, of many ups and a fair few downs.

He wasn’t liked by Eddie Jones so was dropped in 2018, only to reappear for the summer tour to Australia thanks to his blistering form for club side Harlequins.

But he was hauled off before half-time of the Sydney decider and appeared to have been frozen out, only for Steve Borthwick – a team-mate of his at the start of his England odyssey – to give his most attacking scrum-half a new lease of life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As a parent you want to inspire your kids and if they can maybe have a look at my career and go ‘dad didn’t give up, he kept trying’, then maybe there’s a message out there for them to believe in yourself and keep going,” said Care, whose wife Jodie, their three kids and their extended family will be at Twickenham to honour the moment today.

Danny Care of England kicks the ball clear out of the ruck whilst under pressure from Grant Gilchrist of Scotland during the Guinness Six Nations 2024 match between Scotland and England (Picture: Stu Forster/Getty Images)

“Because it would have been quite easy for me to sack it off and not want to do it any more.

“But I’ve always had that drive to wear the shirt again. It might be my last opportunity to wear it at Twickenham, the stadium where I’ve played a lot of times, so I’m desperate to get out there on the weekend and have some fun.

“I’ve just tried to embrace these moments because it’s not going to last forever. That’s what I’ve been telling the young lads in the team – embrace it and enjoy it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Now I’m still here blagging it! I still think a lot of people can’t believe I’m here. And I’m the same.”

Danny Care says: “I’ve just tried to embrace these moments because it’s not going to last forever. That’s what I’ve been telling the young lads in the team – embrace it and enjoy it.” (Picture: David Rogers/Getty Images)

There was an enjoyable moment for Care and the squad in preparation for Ireland this week when Richard Wigglesworth – one of the few men he jostled for No 9 shirt with down the years – read out the 37-year-old’s hand-written Under-18 report.

“Wiggy got handed it at our training camp in York last week and was asked to give it to me,” said Care. “He said ‘there’s no way I’m giving it to him yet. I’m going to have some fun first’.

“The report said ‘he lacks a bit of physicality, box-kicking is slightly inconsistent’. I’d say 18 years later it’s still the same!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The cool line at the end of it was ‘future England player’. There was also ‘he tries a bit too much and makes a few mistakes, but he’ll have a crack’.

“Wigglesworth had a bit of fun with that and it’s come a full circle. I’m still quite similar, I’d say.”

It comes as little surprise that should he bring up the 100 today, he will do so from the bench.

For the Yorkshireman’s England career has been characterised by being a replacement, adding zip and energy to the Red Rose’s attacks in the second half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was, and still is, a master of the quick-tap penalty, scoring numerous tries by catching opponents on the back foot.

An example of his quick-thinking and opportunism came in the World Cup just a few months ago, when he picked up the ball at the base of a five-metre scrum and darted over the line untouched, sparing England’s blushes against Samoa.

“Everyone always asks me if I get annoyed being on the bench and I genuinely don’t. It’s not that I prefer it, but I love it,” said Care, who has done 56 times, more than any other Test player.

“I love that role because you’re on the pitch at the end. You have the ability to help your team win the game and you’re on the pitch for the final whistle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When you’re a starter as a nine, you very rarely play the 80 minutes these days.”

The bigger picture today is about England trying to stop Ireland moving to within one more win of a second successive Six Nations grand slam.

This is an England team in transition, moving on from the old, blooding young talent.

But Borthwick keeps coming back to the scrum-half he used to captain, who he knows will always put side before self.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’d like to pay special tribute to Danny who will win his 100th cap at Twickenham on Saturday,” said Borthwick.

"Danny has been a tremendous servant to English rugby and reaching this milestone is an incredible achievement.

"He’s a wonderful player and someone who always puts the team first.