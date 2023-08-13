'In front of my home crowd, it’s pretty special' - Tom Pidcock obliterates field to win mountain bike world title

Yorkshire’s Tom Pidcock became the first British man to be crowned world mountain bike cross-country champion at the elite level with a dominant victory in the Olympic race at the UCI Cycling World Championships in Glentress Forest.

The 24-year-old from Leeds rode away from 10-time world champion Nino Schurter with two and a half of the eight laps remaining and soloed to win ahead of Sam Gaze, having the time for a slightly awkward celebration as he crossed the line with a Yorkshire flag wrapped around his face.

Pidcock adds the world mountain bike title to the Olympic crown he took in Tokyo and the cyclo-cross world title he won in 2022, plus achievements on the road that include a Tour de France stage win last year and victory at Strade Bianche this spring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It feels good,” said Pidcock. “It’s a big relief. It’s been a long week building up to this.

Flying the flag: Tom Pidcock of Leeds carries a Yorkshire flag across the line as he adds the mountain bike cross-country world title to his Olympic crown. (Picture: Alex Broadway/SWpix.com)

“In front of my home crowd, it’s pretty special. Coming down the final straight, I could finally soak it all in.

“Before that, the last few laps were so stressful. My gears were not working on the last lap, they were jumping on every climb – and Gaze was coming behind. I thought it could all go in the bin at any moment.”

Pidcock made this event a major target in his season, reluctantly skipping last weekend’s road race in order to commit all of his energies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mathieu Van Der Poel, who won that road race and then pitched up here, crashed out on the opening circuit.

Tom Pidcock soloed to the world title in Glentress Forest (Picture: Thomas Maheux/SWpix.com)

Pidcock sliced through the field at the start, going from 30th to fifth in the first two laps and then continuing to push on the pace to make sure it would be a very selective battle for the medals.

There was controversy before the race as the UCI adopted World Cup rules to elevate road stars Pidcock, Van Der Poel and Peter Sagan to the fourth row of the grid, rather than further back according to their ranking, with the governing body even admitting the move was because of the “added value” they bring.

That led to several rivals co-signing an open letter condemning the decision, feeding into the narrative that began after Thursday’s short-track race when German Luca Schwarzbauer said Pidcock was not part of the community of “pure mountain bikers” after a late crash between the pair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pidcock, who took time out of his Tour build-up to collect UCI points in World Cup races in Novo Mesto in May, said the decision to change the grid was “bulls***”.

Tom Pidcock celebrates with his gold medal at the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships - MTB Cross Country - Glentress Forest, Peebles, Scotland (Picture: SWPix.com)

“It’s outrageous,” he said. “A rule like that needs to be put in place in January. I sacrificed three weeks of my preparation for the Tour to try and get some points and this week they changed the rule. You can’t do that. It’s not fair.”

Evie Richards settled for sixth in the women’s race as French star Pauline Ferrand-Prevot successfully defender her Olympic title days after also defending her short track crown.

Ferrand-Prevot was effectively in a race of her own, with more than a minute’s cushion over team-mate Loana Lecomte, while Richards – third in Thursday’s short track race – tried to battle Alessandra Keller, Puck Pieterse and Mona Mitterwallner for bronze but faded in the last couple of laps.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was tired to start, so I just tried to hang on for dear life after getting a good start,” Richards said. “I pushed as hard as I could and couldn’t stay with that medal – but I gave it all that I could. I think I was still tired from the short track, to be honest.

“I just felt I was really happy that I could push, that I was competitive, I wasn’t off the back – and the crowds were amazing. I feel really lucky that I got to race in front of them today.”

Dame Sarah Storey made it 18 para-cycling road world titles and 43 in all with victory in the women’s C5 road race at the UCI Cycling World Championships in Dumfries.

Days after adding the time trial title to her considerable collection, Storey doubled up by sprinting clear of Heidi Gaugain and Andrea Paula Ossa Veloza in the final few hundred metres. The 45-year-old has now won a remarkable 37 world titles on the bike, and 43 once her swimming titles are taken into account.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Storey worked to reduce the field over the 78 kilometre distance and then used the work she has been doing this season on her sprint finishes to take the win.

“It feels amazing,” said Storey. “I can’t ever take it for granted that’s how a race will go…It does seem there’s no stopping me but it’s because there’s a huge amount of work that goes on behind it.”