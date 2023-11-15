Graham Lee has undergone surgery at the Royal Victoria Infirmary Hospital in Newcastle after a serious fall last week, with his daughter Amy thanking the racing world for its “overwhelming” support.

The Grand National and Group One-winning jockey was unseated from Ben Macdui at the start of an all-weather handicap at Newcastle on Friday, suffering injuries that saw him taken to hospital and admitted to an intensive care unit.

The Bedale-based Irishman has since been identified as having an unstable cervical fracture causing damage to his spinal cord, and the racing world has rallied round the rider and his family.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up!

The Injured Jockeys Fund (IJF) have been heavily involved in those efforts, and yesterday released an update which read: “Jockey Graham Lee had surgery yesterday at the Royal Victoria Infirmary Hospital in Newcastle to stabilise the fractures in his cervical spine and further protect his spinal cord.

Operation: Injured jockey Graham Lee has undergone surgery after his serious fall at Newcastle last Friday. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

“He also had a tracheostomy performed to allow him to be more comfortable and improve communication.

“Whilst Graham has recovered from the surgery well, the extent of his long-term recovery remains uncertain.”

The statement added: “Graham’s family would like to thank everyone for their best wishes and for their support of the JustGiving page set up by Graham’s 18-year-old daughter Amy, who says: ‘I am personally writing down each and every message and donation that comes through and I share all of these with dad.

"To be honest it’s simply overwhelming and we can’t believe that so many people are thinking of us.

Winner: Jockey Graham Lee enjoyed success in both National Hunt and Flat racing during his successful career. (Photo by David Davies - Pool/Getty Images)

"I wish I could explain how much of a difference it will make to dad’s recovery knowing that he has your support – thank you from the bottom of my heart’.”

The JustGiving page set up by Amy has so far raised £81,000 for the IJF.

On the track, Martin Keighley’s Found On will bid for black type as she returns to Market Rasen for the Rhino.Bet Bud Booth Mares’ Chase today.

The eight-year-old has been consistent in recent seasons, winning six of her last eight starts over distances varying from two and a half miles to three.

She hit the ground running this season when making her yearly reappearance at this track in October, winning a competitive handicap chase by four lengths under Sean Bowen.

The mare will now return to the Lincolnshire circuit at Listed level, where she is set to join four rivals over an increased trip of three miles.

Keighley said: “That was quite a strong handicap and she did it well, as soon as she won there we had this in mind as we’re desperate to get her some black type.

“We’ve saved her for this race and hopefully she can.”

