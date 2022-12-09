Is Doncaster Races going ahead on Saturday?

Having worked hard to ensure racing went ahead on Friday, officials at Cheltenham and Doncaster could face an even tougher challenge as they bid to ensure Saturday’s fixtures go ahead.

Frost covers were put down both at Prestbury Park and on Town Moor earlier in the week and ultimately did their job, with Friday’s cards given the green light following second morning inspections.

But with the covers taken off and the ground opened up by Friday’s action, Saturday’s racing will hinge on morning checks again.

Jon Pullin, clerk of the course at Cheltenham, said his team will move as quickly as possible to get the covers back on before temperatures plummet again in the Cotswolds.

Runners and riders after the Dahlbury Handicap Chase on day one of The International meeting at Cheltenham Racecourse, Cheltenham. (Picture: David Davies/PA Wire)

A 7.30am precautionary inspection has been called ahead of a seven-race card which is due to feature the December Gold Cup and the Grade Two International Hurdle.

Immediately after racing on Friday, Pullin said: “Temperatures are dropping as we speak.

“It is going to take three to three and a half hours to get the course covered again. The key will be to get those covers down as soon as possible. Hopefully we can and we will see where we are in the morning. It is going to be challenging and we will be holding an inspection at 7.30am.

“The forecast is for another minus 3C/minus 4C frost tonight and again temperatures are slow to rise on Saturday morning.”

Will racing go ahead at Doncaster on Saturday? (Picture: PA)

Doncaster’s Friday meeting began 30 minutes later than planned to allow time for ground staff to remove the frost covers.

The track confirmed it would re-cover the track “immediately after racing on Friday” ahead of a planned Saturday inspection at 9.30am.

The other British jumps card scheduled for Saturday is at Hereford, where a precautionary check is due to take place at 7.30am.

Saturday’s Navan meeting, however, has already been abandoned.

Two top-class cards are due to take place in Ireland on Sunday, but the fixtures at Cork and Punchestown are both subject to inspections at midday on Saturday.

Cheltenham Gold Cup favourite Galopin Des Champs is the star attraction in the John Durkan Memorial Punchestown Chase, while his Champion Chase-winning stablemate Energumene is due to defend his crown in the Hilly Way at Cork.

But Brendan Sheridan, clerk of the course for the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board, said on Friday morning: “Following overnight snow and severe frost, Punchestown is unraceable.

“With the forecast remaining very cold for the next few days and severe frost each night, we will have an official inspection at 12pm on Saturday in advance of racing on Sunday.”

Sunday’s meeting at Carlisle has already been called off, while Market Rasen will inspect at midday on Sunday ahead of Monday’s fixture.

If Saturday’s Doncaster card goes ahead, Stuart Edmunds’ classy hurdler Gentleman At Arms will make his fencing debut in the bet365 December Novices’ Chase.

The grey, a Flat recruit from Ed Dunlop, took to jumping incredibly well last season, winning twice and finishing second in Grade One company on his final outing in the Sefton Novices’ Hurdle at Aintree.

Since being beaten in two handicaps this season, Edmunds began to look for an outing over the larger obstacles after Gentleman At Arms impressed in his schooling at home.

“We’re very happy with him, we’ve schooled him at home and he’s taken to it very well,” he said.

“The handicapper has just got a grip on him over hurdles and it has been the plan to run him over fences since Haydock. “We’re going to give it a go, he goes there in very good order.”

There is a sole Irish entrant in John McConnell’s Mahler Mission, already a Graded winner at Doncaster when landing the River Don Novices’ Hurdle at the track last season.

