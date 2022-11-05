Farrell will take charge at inside centre having recovered from the concussion that threatened his involvement in the dress rehearsal for a pivotal group clash at next year’s World Cup.

With doubts growing over Courtney Lawes’ involvement in the Autumn Nations Series as he battles with his own head injury, Eddie Jones has ignored the leadership claims of Ellis Genge, Jack Nowell and Tom Curry and instead reverted to the talisman of his reign.

It comes in spite of England’s head coach revealing when naming his squad for the campaign last month that he had replaced Farrell with Lawes partly because of the Northampton forward’s greater composure when communicating with referees.

A general view inside Twickenham where England will face Argentina on Sunday (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Handling officials is a crucial part of the job and Farrell has thought deeply about an approach that has appeared confrontational at times, but any changes will not be made at the cost of his own personality.

“I’d say the challenge for me is obviously the way that I play the game, the way I present myself at times when I’m playing,” said Farrell, who last skippered England against Australia a year ago.

“It’s not always necessarily what I say, it is sometimes making sure that you’re giving off the right message as well.

“There are different captains all over the world. There have been really, really calm ones that are good.

“And there’s been some explosive ones that have been really good as well. There are still a few of those knocking about now. I want to be me and I want to work on how I be a better me.”

Is it on TV?

England v Argentina is not on any TV channels, with Amazon Prime Video instead having exclusive rights to show the action. The streaming service is available on smart TVs, mobiles, tablets and games consoles.

Amazon Prime members can watch all the autumn internationals for free while new members can get a 30-day free trial if they have not had an Amazon Prime membership in the last 12 months. A monthly subscription costs £7.99.

Amazon Prime broadcast schedule

Saturday, November 5

Italy v Samoa – 1pm

Scotland v Fiji – 1pm

Wales v New Zealand – 3.15pm

Ireland v South Africa – 5.30pm

France v Australia – 8pm.

Sunday, November 6

