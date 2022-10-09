Is Max Verstappen Formula 1 world champion? Not even he knew after Japanese Grand Prix

There were only 28 laps completed in Suzuka but full points were awarded as the race resumed after a red flag had caused a delay of over two hours.

Verstappen took the chequered flag following a fine display after the restart and was crowned champion as Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez was promoted to second after the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc has penalised for gaining an advantage having run off the track at the final corner.

Confusion hit the paddock as it was unclear if Verstappen had been awarded half-points due to the truncated nature of the race – before it was confirmed full points were given.

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, center, of the Netherlands celebrates with teammates as he became F1 drivers world champion, during the Japanese Formula One Grand Prix at the Suzuka Circuit in Suzuka. (AP Photo/Toru Hanai)

Even Red Bull’s social media accounts delayed announcing their man as double world-champion as his title victory – much like in Abu Dhabi last year – was anything but clear, even for the driver himself.

“When I crossed the line I didn’t believe that we would have won the title right there because I also didn’t know if we’re going to get full points or not,” said the Dutchman,

“But nevertheless a great, great day at the end we could race and the race itself we could manage really well with the car and the tyres so I’m very happy to win here.

“I found out, due to of course the five seconds (penalty) as well of Charles, that would give me the time. I don’t think everyone was 100 per cent sure at the end.

“So for me, during the race I had no clue what they were going to decide with the points. The main plan was to win the race but once I crossed the line I was thinking, ‘that was an amazing race, good points again but not world champion yet’.

“Then I was doing my interview after the race and suddenly my mechanics started to cheer and I was like, ‘what is going on?’