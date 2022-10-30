The game kicks-off at 1.30pm at Wembley Stadium with Wilson’s Broncos holding a 2-5 record and in desperate need of a win against a similarly down-on-their-luck Jags, who themselves are 2-5 and making their ninth trip to London.

The game will be shown live on terrestrial TV on ITV1 from 1pm, with the broadcaster having secured rights for the NFL from this season.

Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shahid Khan says he wants the UK to always form a part of the team’s identity and vowed that London’s team is “just getting started”.

Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos (Picture: Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

A decade on from becoming the first – and so far only – NFL team to make a multi-year commitment to play regular season games across the Atlantic, the Jags are preparing for their ninth clash in the capital.

Doug Pederson’s men host the Denver Broncos on Sunday afternoon at Wembley – a venue Khan considers their “home away from home” and previously tried to purchase from the Football Association.

The Jags owner says their first game under the arch since 2019 is “going to be special” for a team that earlier this year committed to playing at Wembley each season through to 2024.

“Our goal is for London and the UK to always be a part of the Jacksonville Jaguars identity,” Khan said. “This is nothing new.

Shad Khan, Owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars. (Picture:James Gilbert/Getty Images)

“We never intended London to be an experiment. We were committed to London as our home away from home from the moment we made a four-year commitment that started in 2013.

“We’ve renewed twice and now we’re back at Wembley, which also plays a major part in our international profile.

“Which teams appear in London is ultimately up to the league, but we’ve been clear in our commitment to play a home game in London every year.

