'It keeps my mind open' - England Roses and Leeds Rhinos dual role works perfectly for Liana Leota

Leeds Rhinos director of netball Liana Leota says her role among the England coaching staff is broadening her horizons ahead of international netball’s maiden appearance in Yorkshire next weekend.

The 39-year-old New Zealander will begin her second Super League campaign in the top job with the Rhinos next month, but must first tackle the Vitality Nations Cup with England over the next two weekends.

England face Uganda on Saturday and world champions Australia on Sunday at Wembley Arena before the action moves up to First Direct Arena in Leeds next weekend, with the Roses taking on New Zealand on Saturday before the medal rounds on Sunday.

Leota is part of head coach Jess Thirlby’s England coaching team and helped the Roses reach a maiden World Cup final in South Africa last summer.

Liana Leota, centre, on England Roses coaching duty (Picture: Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images)

“The two roles definitely still compliment each other,” said Leota of her duties with the Rhinos and the Roses.

“England gives me that coach development, that opportunity to really hone my specific skills in the international arena.

“But it also gives me a check on am I up to speed on what’s happening because the game is always evolving; the styles, structures and rules.

“I do love that England role, I think there’s going to be a point in the road where I will have to pick, just because of time. I do believe it’s the best thing for me as a coach - it keeps my mind open and I’m continuously learning.”

Liana Leota, right, on the bench for Leeds Rhinos (Picture: Tom Pearson Photography)