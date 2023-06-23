'It worked out well in the end' - Shaquille is Royal Ascot winner for Malton's Julie Camacho

Malton trainer Julie Camacho enjoyed one of the greatest days of her training career when Shaquille produced a remarkable performance to provide her first winner at Royal Ascot in the Commonwealth Cup.

The three-year-old arrived on the crest of a wave having won his last four races but all hope looked to have gone when he reared up on leaving the stalls. But three-time champion jockey Oisin Murphy did not panic though, and by halfway he was back in contention but it remained to be seen if his early exertions had taken their toll.

The hot favourite, Aidan O’Brien’s Little Big Bear, hit the front on entering the final furlong but Shaquille (9-1) was creeping into it and when Murphy asked for everything, there was still plenty left.

Camacho, and her husband and assistant Steve Brown, were registering their first Group One victory as Shaquille came home a length and a quarter clear, with 66-1 shot Swingalong – for Leyburn’s Karl Burke and jockey Clifford Lee – in third.

Oisin Murphy riding Shaquille wins The Commonwealth Cup on day four of Royal Ascot 2023 (Picture: Tom Dulat/Getty Images for Ascot Racecourse)

Brown admitted he thought Shaquille's tardy start would prove costly, but praised Murphy's patient ride.

He said: "I'm just thrilled, he missed the start by so many lengths and I thought that could be it. It actually suited him, he settled better and Oisin was patient and brought him through stylishly I thought.

"What a lovely performance, he keeps finding a bit so it's serious stuff now. He's probably and a six-and-a-half furlong horse, which is perfect for here. He just relaxed and raced in a rhythm but all of that was far from the plan! It worked out well in the end."

Murphy also felt Shaquille's chance had gone after giving his rivals a head start.

Jockey Oisin Murphy drives Shaquille (2L) past Ryan Moore on Little Big Bear (L) to win the Commonwealth Cup on the fourth day of the Royal Ascot horse racing meeting (Picture: HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images)

He said: "(When we broke from the stalls) I was thinking maybe that was the race over. He behaved in there, I had Craig Witherford to help and just as the starter let the stalls open, he went into the air and took his time coming back to the ground, and it's very hard to do that in a six-furlong race and win.

"It really was a tremendous task that he managed to overcome."

Frankie Dettori made it 81 Royal Ascot winners as he completed a 41-1 double on Porta Fortuna (5-1) in the Albany Stakes and then Coppice (6-1) in the Sandringham Stakes.

Having ridden Gregory and Courage Mon Ami to success already this week he took his winners tally to four in his final Royal meeting.

Malton trainer John Quinn says he is happy to "roll the dice" and give Highfield Princess a second shot at Royal Ascot glory this week in today's Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes.

The six-year-old won three times at Group One level last season and following a narrow defeat on her reappearance at York, she was a hot favourite for the King's Stand on Tuesday.

Yorkshire’s Horse of the Year came off second best in a battle with Bradsell but will try and add a fourth top level success.

